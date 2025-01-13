“Antiques Roadshow,” PBS’s long-running treasure hunt, will stop in Boothbay in June, marking the show’s first visit to Maine.

The production, now airing its 29th season, will travel to an undisclosed location in the Midcoast town on June 18, Boston-based GBH announced Monday. Specific details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Maine and Wyoming and currently the only states to have never hosted the roadshow, according to a review of the program’s archive.

Boothbay will be one of five stops featured in the show’s 30th tour, which also stops in Savannah, Georgia; St. Louis; Salt Lake City and Charlevoix, Michigan, the station said. Each visit is slated to yield three episodes.

Executive Producer Marsha Bemko said the 30th season tour feels “extra special” in a written statement.

“The items may be old, but the stories never are,” Bemko said.

Tickets are available via a sweepstakes, which runs through March 24.

Ticketed guests will be able to bring two items for appraisal, and only one pair of tickets is available per household, the station said.

