Maine Trust for Local News sports columnist Travis Lazarczyk is a voter in the U.S. College Hockey Online men’s poll. Each week he will share his top 20 votes, as well as hit on a few items of interest in the sport.

A lot of movement on my ballot this week:

Michigan State Providence Boston College Maine Western Michigan Denver Minnesota Michigan Ohio State UMass-Lowell Minnesota State North Dakota Arizona State Boston University Quinnipiac UConn Colorado College St. Cloud State Augustana UNH

Big wins bolster Black Bears. By sweeping UMass-Lowell (ranked No. 8 is last week’s poll), Maine returned to the top five on my ballot. The Black Bears have three consecutive victories over a top-10 opponent (UMass-Lowell and Denver). These three victories also improved Maine to third in the PairWise rankings, a formula that essentially ranks teams on the basics of wins and strength of schedule. It also mimics the formula the NCAA uses to determine the field in the hockey tournament. Next up for Maine is a pair of games against a hot UConn team coming off a sweep of UNH. The Huskies come to Orono on a three-game win streak. The sweep of the Wildcats was enough for me to add UConn to my ballot at No. 16.

Hockey East is flexing its muscles. I have seven Hockey East teams in my top 20, including three in the top five, and it’s not just a case of familiarity. The data bears it out. Those seven teams are each ranked in the top 13 in the PairWise rankings. I don’t expect that to continue right through the end of the regular season and conference tournaments. These teams will beat each other up in head-to-head competition. Just this weekend, there’s three matchups scheduled between six of these teams: UConn at Maine; Providence and Boston College play a home and home series; along with Boston University and UNH.

I considered dropping Boston College a little more after the Eagles split a pair of games with Merrimack, but the Eagles’ sweep of Maine earlier this season has to count for something. So the Eagles are No. 3, and Providence moves up to No. 2.

Colorado College and St. Cloud State are floundering. I had both Colorado College at St. Cloud State in my top 10 earlier this season, but since the break both have struggled. Since an exhibition win over UNLV on Dec. 29, Colorado College has lost four in a row, getting swept back-to-back weekends by Augustana and Omaha. St. Cloud State is 1-4 in its last five, sandwiching a win over St. Thomas between losses to North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth. It doesn’t get easier for the Saints, who will host Arizona State this weekend. Colorado College hosts Minnesota Duluth. I dropped the Tigers from 10 to 17 on my ballot this week, and the Saints from 12 to 18.

Quinnipiac heats up. The Bobcats, who swept a pair of games from Princeton over the weekend, have won seven of their last eight games. I moved Quinnipiac up from No. 20 to No. 15 on my ballot, but they’re the only team from the ECAC I ranked this week. Others in the league are just grinding away at each other (something I expect will happen in Hockey East to a degree in the coming weeks). Clarkson, Cornell, Union, Dartmouth, or Colgate could make a run and climb back onto my ballot. The Bobcats host Colgate on Friday and Cornell on Saturday, so I’m interested in seeing if they stay hot or slip back to the ECAC pack a little.

