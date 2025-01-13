A 3-year-old boy died after being found in the snow in Corinna on Sunday morning.

Maine State Police said the boy was reported missing by his aunt, who called 911 from a family residence on Exeter Road around 8:30 a.m. His father later found him outside in the snow. State police spokesperson Shannon Moss said she could not provide an exact distance from the house, but that the child was found on the same street.

State police said this was an isolated incident and the child likely died from “exposure to the elements,” though officers are still investigating, and the child’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services are also involved in the investigation.

Moss did not immediately answer questions about where the boy was from and whether he left the house on his own.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copy the Story Link