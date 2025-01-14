River Arts in Damariscotta will host a reception for its Members’ Show from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The salon-style exhibition is on display through Feb. 22. The public is invited to meet the artists, view their artwork and enjoy light refreshments at the opening reception, which will double as the reception for another exhibition, “Beyond the Surface.”

“River Walk with Company” by Wendy Gedanken is on display as part of River Arts’ Members’ Show. Courtesy of River Arts

With artists from across the state of Maine exhibiting work in this show, the display is wide-reaching and diverse, the gallery said in a prepared release. Artists have selected pieces that best represent their personal approach. This year’s show presents a bounty of new work capturing the heartbeat of the contemporary Maine art scene. Works on display include paintings, sculpture, pastel, ceramics, original print making, wood, fiber and photography.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit riverartsme.org or call the gallery 563-6868.

filed under:
art, damariscotta maine, Midcoast Go, Times Record

