The Kennebunk High School drama department will present “Silent Sky,” a play by Lauren Gunderson that tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt and her groundbreaking work in astronomy.

The production will run Thursday, Jan. 16, Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. Performances will take place at the Kennebunk High School Performing Arts Center.

“Silent Sky,” according to a news release, centers on Henrietta Leavitt, a brilliant astronomer whose discoveries changed the way we understand the universe. Set in the early 20th century, the play explores Leavitt’s pioneering work at the Harvard College Observatory and her struggles as a woman in a male-dominated field.

The story highlights themes of perseverance, passion, and the pursuit of knowledge.

The cast includes: Henrietta Leavitt, portrayed by Juliet Rice (junior); Margaret Leavitt, portrayed by Sophia Duncan (junior); Peter Shaw, portrayed by Grayson Shairs (junior); Annie Cannon, portrayed by Beatrice Brendan-Dodson (junior); and Williamina Fleming, portrayed by Isabella Donnery (senior).

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and $15 for adults, and can be purchased online at khspac.ludus.com/index.php or at the door. Kennebunk High School is located at 89 Fletcher St., Kennebunk.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this moving and inspiring production that celebrates the legacy of a remarkable woman and her contributions to science,” wrote organizers in an email. “Come support the talented students of Kennebunk High School as they bring “Silent Sky” to the stage.”

