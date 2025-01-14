BOSTON — Rafael Devers is entering his eighth full season in the majors and the second year of the 10-year, $313.5 million extension he signed with the Red Sox two years ago. As he steps into what should be the prime of his career, the Red Sox are also hoping he’ll take on a more vocal leadership role.

So far in his career, Devers’ M.O. has been simple. In 2021, he told then-hitting coach Tim Hyers in a now-famous video, “They pay me good, I play baseball, and I hit homers.” The quote perfectly sums up how the reserved Devers has gone about his business as a big league star — largely shying away from the spotlight while producing at a very high level.

As MassLive reported Friday, team officials have privately expressed a desire to push Devers to do more front-facing outreach when it comes to things like fan interaction, promotional appearances and marketing opportunities in an effort to brand him as the face of the franchise. Devers has never viewed doing those things as a priority. There was also some internal frustration about Devers repeatedly skipping out on postgame media obligations last year, especially after tough losses, a pattern that did not meet an organizational standard set by past stars like Xander Bogaerts, David Ortiz and others.

Count manager Alex Cora among those who hopes to see Devers come out of his shell in 2025.

“Just little by little, get out of your comfort zone,” Cora said Saturday at Fenway Fest, which Devers did not attend after being on an initial list of expected attendees. “That’s the most important thing. And we’ve all been through that. Obviously, for me, it was a lot easier because I went to school, and the language stuff. But little by little, he needs to get out of that. If he can accomplish that, the sooner the better, it’s gonna help us.

“Just keep growing. That’s the most important thing. As you guys know, he’s not here. He’s not the only one who isn’t here, right? Everybody had their issues traveling-wise or whatever they had to do.”

Devers is well-respected in the clubhouse and has been a mentor to younger Latin American players who view him as a role model. He seemed to take a step toward more vocal leadership in spring training last year when he criticized the front office for not doing enough to help the roster during the offseason. Throughout the regular season, though, he was less accessible to fans than ever.

Players like Trevor Story, Rob Refsnyder and Triston Casas took on vocal roles in the clubhouses last year. Lucas Giolito and Walker Buehler are expected to do the same this year with the pitching staff. But there’s a desire in the room to make the Red Sox Devers’ team.

“Raffy’s the face,” said Story, answering a question about recruiting his good friend, Nolan Arenado. “He’s our best player. I think it’s as simple as that. We always want good players. Nolan has made it known that Boston is a place he’d love to be. That’s not any of the players here saying, ‘We’d rather have this guy, we’d rather have that guy.’ Raffy’s the guy. This is his team. It’ll always be his team. I think that’s something to make clear.”

The Red Sox have also made efforts to change up Devers’ offseason training program after he wore down in the second half last year and finished the season on the injured list with nagging soreness in both shoulders. The revised program included a week-long stay in Boston so Devers could work with head strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose and an early arrival at Fenway South.

“He was here a few weeks ago,” Cora said.” He was here for a week training with Kiyoshi and all that. That’s a big step, to get out of his comfort zone and come to Boston. I think the weather was great around that time, it was only like 25 degrees when he was here.

“He’ll be in Fort Myers early. He usually goes to Tampa and now, he’s not doing that. Next week, he’s gonna be in Fort Myers.”

For now, barring an addition of someone like Arenado, Devers is expected to once again man third base for the Red Sox (though they’re clearly open to a large-scale infield shakeup). Improving his defense has always been a priority and is once again one as spring approaches. New infield coach José Flores will soon travel to Fort Myers, Florida to get an early start with Devers.

After three-plus months off, Devers is healthy.

“The most important thing is that the shoulders are in a good spot,” Cora said. “Baseball stuff, he hasn’t done much. He hasn’t swung or thrown or whatever. Now, that’s the reason he’s going to Fort Myers. We’ve got plenty of time and he’ll be ready.”

