CAPE ELIZABETH — Jordan’s Farm will take over the pick-your-own strawberry fields formerly tended by Maxwell’s Farm on Bowery Beach Road.

Lois and Bill Bamford announced last July that the 2024 fruit-fly damaged season would be their last after growing strawberries for 51 years.

The Jordans posted on social media this week that they will not only offer pick-your-own strawberries in their fields on Wells Road but also in the Bowery Beach Road fields formerly tended by the Bamfords.

“Stay tuned for progress and keep your fingers crossed for a great strawberry season!” Jordan’s Farm posted on social media.

The Jordans continue to tend the strawberry plants through the offseason. A posted video shows Phil and Max Jordan using a bale shredder to apply a layer of straw across the plants.

“This will keep them nice and WARM throughout the winter, and will be removed in the spring when the weather warms and the plants begin growing again,” the post says.

This story will be updated.

