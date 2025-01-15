ALFRED – Robert Liberty, 88, of Alfred, died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2025, at Maine Medical Center-Biddeford.

﻿Bob was born in Sanford on April 9, 1936, to Victor and Anita (Vermette) Liberty. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the war, he returned home and began working as a pipefitter at the Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth. When he retired from the shipyard, he was a school bus driver for the Massabesic school system.

﻿Bob was very mechanical. He repaired bicycles for children and gave them to those who needed them. His hobbies included motorcycle trips, hunting, fishing, and creating a haunted house for the community during Halloween. Bob was a past Commander and Chaplain for the American Legion Post #134 in Alfred.

﻿Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anita; sons Michael of Sanford and David (Bryanna) of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; sister Ann Hammer of Arizona; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

﻿Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Alfred Parish Church. Burial of the cremated remains with military honors will be held in the spring of 2025 at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

﻿Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waypoint in Sanford

