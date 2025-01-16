Authors/Writing

Jan. 22

S. Mason Pratt author talk: “On the Knife Edge,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Feb. 15

“Life Forms; Grow”: Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Jan. 16

“Mostly Martha” (2001): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Jan. 17

“A Family Undertaking” (2004): 10 a.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“Elvis” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Jan. 18

“The Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Jan. 21

“Saturday Night” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Jan. 23

“Cat Daddies” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Jan. 24

“Here” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Jan. 16

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Jan. 17

Steve Jones; Erik Glockler: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Jan. 18

The Juke Joint Devils: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 19

Anthony Bisceglia: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Gary Richardson: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jan. 22

Annelyse and Michael: 5 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 23

Sun Dog Trio; Jack Marston: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Brian and Al: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Jan. 24

Two for Jackson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Sweep the Leg: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 25

The Seldom Playrights: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Whitney Doucet: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jan. 26

Lucas Roy: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Fab Four: Beatles tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $24.50-$74.50. westbrookpac.org

Theater/Dance

Jan. 17-26

“Little Shop of Horrors”: By LRHS Drama Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $15, $10 students. lakeregiondramaclub@gmail.com

