Authors/Writing
Jan. 22
S. Mason Pratt author talk: “On the Knife Edge,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org
Exhibits/Galleries
Through Feb. 15
“Life Forms; Grow”: Jackie Brown, Leah Gauthier, Elaine K. Ng and Ashley Page, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery
Film
Jan. 16
“Mostly Martha” (2001): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Jan. 17
“A Family Undertaking” (2004): 10 a.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
“Elvis” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Jan. 18
“The Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Jan. 21
“Saturday Night” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Jan. 23
“Cat Daddies” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
Jan. 24
“Here” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
Music
Jan. 16
43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Jan. 17
Steve Jones; Erik Glockler: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Jan. 18
The Juke Joint Devils: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 19
Anthony Bisceglia: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Gary Richardson: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Jan. 22
Annelyse and Michael: 5 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 23
Sun Dog Trio; Jack Marston: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
Brian and Al: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Jan. 24
Two for Jackson: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle
Sweep the Leg: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 25
The Seldom Playrights: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com
Whitney Doucet: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jan. 26
Lucas Roy: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
The Fab Four: Beatles tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $24.50-$74.50. westbrookpac.org
Theater/Dance
Jan. 17-26
“Little Shop of Horrors”: By LRHS Drama Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $15, $10 students. lakeregiondramaclub@gmail.com
