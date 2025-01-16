Seniors reminder

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served a haddock meal at noon Monday, Jan. 20, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Registrations are necessary as soon as possible by calling Sharon Darche at 415-8092. Drouin Dance Company students will entertain.

Redwood Society events

The Redwood Society, for those age 50-plus, has several free weekly events available 1-3 p.m. in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. On Friday, Jan. 17, it’s bingo; on Tuesday, Jan. 21, it’s team trivia; and on Wednesday, Jan. 22, it’s cribbage club.

Participation is open to both residents and non-residents. Free coffee, water and snacks are available. Several trips are available aboard the Community Center bus.

For more information, call John Lee at 854-0676 or email jlee@westbrook.me.us.

Blood donation

The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood donation opportunity from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

To make an appointment call, 1-800-464-6692 or go to redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 15, 1975, that the Westbrook High School Bell Ringers, directed by Walter Hayes, was to entertain Westbrook senior citizens at St. Mary’s Hall. Bernice Bassett was in charge of refreshments.

