LEWISTON — Freshmen continue to play a big role for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Monmouth/Oxford Hills girls hockey team.

Paige Fecteau made 19 saves for the first shutout of her career and Leksi Langevin scored three times in a 3-0 win over Lewiston/Oak Hill/Mt. Ararat/Morse at The Colisee on Saturday night.

“I thought Paige had some key saves in that third,” Red Hornets coach Dana Berube said. “(Lewiston’s Avaya Desjardins) had a couple of really good looks that I don’t know how she saw. You know, they were tough to see from the bench. So she was very calm. And I know for a freshman, she knows the game, has enough hockey IQ, when she saw us running around and tired, she’d just get a whistle.”

Blue Devils’ coach Dan Goyette said the game is a good example of what they will see in the postseason.

“It was good,” Goyotte said. “We got a battle, pucks through the net. It was a lot of skating, so it was good. The girls can see what it’s going to take when we get into the playoffs and stuff. It’s not going to come easy.”

Langevin scored her first goal nine minutes into the opening period for the Red Hornets (7-4-2) when she rushed down the right-side boards and ripped a shot past Blue Devils’ goalie Kaydence Jolin (19 saves).

Langevin’s second tally came midway through the second period when she forced Jolin to make the first move and slid the puck past her for a 2-0 advantage.

“I thought the goal she had on the back check on the second was…I haven’t seen a play like that in a while,” Berube said. ” The determination to get back, kind of get body position and then go back and score right away, that was a huge goal.”

Lewiston (8-7) had a lot of offensive pressure in the third period by peppering Fecteau nine times, but the Blue Devils couldn’t get the puck in the net.

“They played pretty well, but we just couldn’t bury it, and that’s what hockey’s about, is scoring those goals,” Goyette said.

Langevin sealed the game with the hat trick in the final two minutes with Reegan Saunders and Avery Cologna recording the helpers.

