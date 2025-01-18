A man died Friday afternoon in Aroostook County after apparently igniting propane gas, causing an explosion, officials said.

State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to the explosion on Aroostook Road in Molunkus around 3 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Kerry Holmes, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Holmes was using a propane torch to thaw a frozen water tank on a commercial truck when the torch flame went out. Holmes attempted to use a second torch, which officials say likely ignited the propane gas that had collected in and around the tank and caused the explosion.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident, Moss said.

