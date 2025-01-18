Owen Sylvain scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer in overtime, and Biddeford rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Marshwood, 51-46, in a Class A South boys basketball game Friday at Biddeford.

Julius Searles added 12 points and Travis Edgerton had 10 for Biddeford (8-5), which erased Marshwood’s lead by outscoring the Hawks 19-4 in the third quarter.

Liam Tiernan scored 23 points for Marshwood (6-7). Ronan Garrett finished with 11.

CHEVERUS 70, OXFORD HILLS 45: Shema Rwaganje and Leo McNabb combined for 15 points during a 24-7 run in the third quarter as the Stags (10-2) broke open a close game against the Vikings (6-7) in Portland.

Rwaganje finished with 26 points, while McNabb and Nicola Plalum each had 13.

Cheverus led 31-27 at halftime.

Carter Holbrook and Brayden Murch each scored eight points for Oxford Hills.

LAKE REGION 85, WAYNFLETE 42: Cooper Smith scored 10 of his 15 points in the third quarter as the Lakers (6-6) scored 31 points to pull away from the Flyers (6-7) in Naples.

Brock Gibbons added 12 points.

Malcolm O’Wril tallied 13 points for Waynflete.

ST. DOMINIC 55, TRAIP ACADEMY 27: Taylor Varney scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists as the Saints (11-1) took down the Rangers (4-10) in Auburn.

Half of Varney’s points came at the free-throw line, where he made 10 of 13 attempts. Jack Brocke hit three 3-pointers and contributed 11 points.

Jack Downs led Traip with 12 points.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 58, ISLESBORO 30: Colby Solberg scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Breakers (9-3) defeated the Eagles (5-6) in Freeport.

Silas Yeaton contributed 11 points, and Rhett Tyson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Harper Conover paced Islesboro with 11 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 66, WINSLOW 43: Kristian Schumann scored 18 points and Rocco DePatsy had 14 as the Panthers (13-0) won in Winslow.

Carter Calvo led the Raiders (8-6) with 15 points.

MORSE 57, WATERVILLE 34: Dylan Root scored 16 points as the Shipbuilders (3-9) beat the Panthers (2-10) in Bath.

Garrett Gendreau had 15 points and Derek Couture 10 for Waterville.

SOUTH PORTLAND 66, DEERING 60: Carmine Soucy made three 3-pointers during a 17-5 run in the third quarter, and Darius Johnson scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half as the Red Riots (10-3) rallied past the Rams (5-8) in South Portland.

Johnson also grabbed 13 rebounds. Manny Hidalgo led South Portland with 19 points, Soucy finished with 13 and Gabe Jackson had 11.

Evan Legassey (18 points), Tayshaun Cleveland (12) and Tavian Lauture (11) scored in double figures for Deering, which led 35-28 at halftime.

WINDHAM 81, BANGOR 65: Braycen Freese was 9 for 9 from the field and scored a career-high 21 points as the Eagles (12-1) beat the Rams (1-12) in Windham.

Creighty Dickson also had 21 points, along with eight rebounds. Tyrie James scored 13 and AJ Moody added 11.

Harry Fitzpatrick paced Bangor with 27 points, including 3-pointers on four straight possessions in the third quarter. Nate Grunkemeyer and Liam Vigue each scored 13, and Josh Grunkemeyer finished with 11.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 59, SACOPEE VALLEY 58: Old Orchard Beach made six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Ryan Provencher’s go-ahead basket with 10 seconds remaining lifted the Seagulls (5-7) over the Hawks (3-11) in Hiram.

Brady Plante scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. Plante and Brayden Mansur each made four 3-pointers for the Seagulls, who trailed 38-35 entering the fourth.

Provencher finished with 13 points and Mansur had 12.

Tyler Easterbrooks recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for Sacopee. Silas Nielsen had 13 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots, Carter Peare scored 12 points, and Bryce Stacey had eight assists.

GREELY 75, CAPE ELIZABETH 46: The Rangers (9-4) closed the first half on a 24-6 run and rolled to a win over the Capers (3-9) in Cumberland.

Greely was led by Kade Ippolito’s 16 points. Andrew Padgett added 14 and Luca Cimino had 12.

Cape got 13 points from Eli Smith and 10 from Tim Fredericks.

BRUNSWICK 60, FREEPORT 45: Brendan Shaw scored 20 points as the Dragons (6-7) beat the Falcons (3-10) in Brunswick.

Trevor Gerrish added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Rylan Ley had 10 points.

Conner Smith led Freeport with 13 points. Bryce Dwyer and Drew Pound each scored 11.

SCARBOROUGH 71, MASSABESIC 39: Carter Blanche sank six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Adam Fitzgerald added 18 points, and the Red Storm (7-6) cruised past the Mustangs (1-12) in Waterboro.

Caden Nielsen tallied 16 points and Nathan Hanson had 10 for Massabesic.

FALMOUTH 69, GORHAM 48: Davis Mann finished with 24 points as the Navigators (10-3) defeated the Rams (4-8) in Falmouth.

Billy Birks added 14 points and Jaxon Cameron had 13.

Brandon Levesque paced Gorham with 13 points. Preston Brown followed with 10 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 67, MT. ARARAT 56: Quintin Warrick hit two of his three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots (4-10) overcome the Eagles (2-9) in Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester entered the final quarter trailing 49-45 but outscored Mt. Ararat 22-7 over the final eight minutes.

Colby Mitchell, who made three 3s, put in a game-high 25 points. John Patenaude added 17 and Isaiah Portas had 11.

Logan Zoulalmis (three 3s) scored 16 points to lead Mt. Ararat. Andrew Clemons (four 3s) finished 14 points and Logan Dubuc (two 3s) had 10. The Eagles made 13 3-pointers.

YARMOUTH 46, POLAND 40: A balanced scoring attack propelled the Clippers (8-4) past the Knights (7-4) in Yarmouth.

Adam Maxwell (11 points), Torrey Rogers (10), Robert Wolff (10) and Evan Oranellas (nine) combined to scored 40 of Yarmouth’s 46 points.

Poland freshman Jake Jamo topped all scorers with 19 points. Damon Martin added 11 and Nick Jamo had eight.

THORNTON ACADEMY 47, PORTLAND 38: Wyatt Benoit scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half and was 9 for 9 at the free-throw line, helping the Golden Trojans (10-2) secure a win over the Bulldogs (6-7) in Saco.

Loic Ramazani tossed in 10 points for Portland, which led 21-17 at halftime.

EDWARD LITTLE 48, WESTBROOK 47: Diing Maiwen scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Red Eddies (7-6) held off the Blue Blazes (1-11) in Auburn.

Akol Maiwen added 15 points.

Moses Semuhoza led Westbrook with 20 points, while John Cubahiro scored 12.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 76, OCEANSIDE 51: Drew Hunt made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and the Eagles (10-3) handled the visiting Mariners (6-6) in Newcastle.

Hunt made five 3s in the first half, but it was in the second half when the Eagles pulled away, outscoring the Mariners 44-28. Terry Welle scored 12 of his 16 points in the half, and E.J Hunt had six of his 11 points during the run.

Connor Kingsbury led Oceanside with 14 points on three 3s, an 2-pointer and three free throws. Reid Robishaw added nine points followee by Jackson Kay and Zach Woodman with eight apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WINDHAM 36, BANGOR 32: Stella Jarvais made a go-ahead layup with 1:15 remaining, and Denali Momot made two free throws with four seconds left to clinch a win for the Eagles (8-5) over the Rams (8-5) in Bangor.

Jarvais finished with 13 points and Momot scored nine.

Avery Clark led Bangor with 15 points.

SCARBOROUGH 51, MASSABESIC 20: Ellie Rumelhart and Isabel Freedman each scored 11 points, Helena Bukarac added 10, and the Red Storm (7-6) eased past the Mustangs (5-9) in Scarborough.

The Red Storm built a 30-8 halftime lead.

Massabesic’s Lydia Desrochers scored seven points.

GORHAM 60, FALMOUTH 10: Logan Doughty scored 10 points, and the Rams (11-1) held the Navigators (1-12) scoreless in the first half on their way to a win in Gorham.

Payton Thibodeau added 10 points and Julia Reed had nine. Gorham led 20-0 after one quarter and 32-0 at halftime.

THORNTON ACADEMY 39, PORTLAND 38: Sienna Eldred scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a free throw with 10 seconds left that lifted the Trojans (4-8) to a comeback win over the Bulldogs (3-10) in Portland.

Eldred finished with 16 points for Thornton, which outscored Portland 13-3 in the fourth quarter.

Baleria Yugu had 16 points and Lawino Bendasta 10 for the Bulldogs.

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, DEERING 35: Destiny Peter finished with 18 points, while Mya Lawrence and Annie Whitmore added nine points to lead the Red Riots (10-3) over the Rams (1-11) in Portland.

Blake Gayle led Deering with 12 points. Angelina Keo followed with nine points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 45, SACOPEE VALLEY 28: Corinne Androkitis, Megan Dow and Tessa Ferguson each scored 12 points as the Seagulls (3-9) beat the Hawks (2-12) in Old Orchard Beach.

Sam Darling grabbed 11 rebounds for the Seagulls.

Amara Parker scored 10 points for Sacopee.

GREELY 47, CAPE ELIZABETH 27: Hannah Hussey scored 15 points and the Rangers (5-7) beat the Capers (0-13) in Cape Elizabeth.

Kelsey Crocker added 10 points.

Mei Martinez scored 12 points for Cape Elizabeth.

BONNY EAGLE 27, NOBLE 26: Kylie Cole grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer and put it in at the buzzer, giving the Scots (1-11) a win over the Knights (1-12) in Standish.

Cole finished with 10 points.

Taylor Gnirk led Noble with seven points.

ST. DOMINIC 40, TRAIP ACADEMY 37: Charli Apodaca scored 16 points to lead the Saints (8-4) over the Rangers (6-8) in Auburn.

Piper Croteau and Sage Yarnevich added each points apiece.

Lilly Stuart topped Traip with 14 points, and Avery Bouffard had eight.

MARANACOOK 71, BOOTHBAY 21: Celia Bergdahl produced 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight steals for the Black Bears (8-5) in a win over the Seahawks (2-11) in Readfield.

Alice Ferran added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, while Emerson Davis scored 10 points.

Tatum French led Boothbay with nine points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 3, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 2: Solveig Ledwick had two goals and Lisi Palmer also scored and the Dragons (11-3) edged the Rams (6-6-1) in Brunswick.

Lauren Labbe had two assists for Brunswick.

BOYS HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 3, WINDHAM/WESTBROOK/BONNY EAGLE 1: Makili Matty had two goals, Zac Camp had three assists and the visiting Knighthawks (5-3) topped the Trailblazers (6-5) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Ben Thyng also scored for the Knighthawks, while Philip Traina scored for the Trailblazers.

THURSDAY’S GIRLS HOCKEY

PORTLAND 6, YORK 1: Marina Bassett and Libby Hooper both scored twice, Jane Flynn had a goal and two assists, and Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (12-3) got four first-period goals en route to a win over York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (2-13) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Alexis Turner was the other goal scorer for the Beacons.

Kylie Buckley tallied a second-period goal for the York co-op.

