PORTLAND – Paul G. Ennis, 96, of Portland, passed away yesterday, Jan. 15, 2025, surrounded by his family, after years of declining health.

Dad was born in Portland in 1928 to Thomas and Sarah Ennis. He was the youngest of seven boys, was educated at St. Patrick’s School, and eventually graduated from the School of Hard Knocks.

Dad ran away from home and joined the Merchant Marines when he was 16, using his older brother John’s ID. He spent the next several years sailing around the world with multiple voyages on Liberty Ships going back and forth from the U.S. to Europe during World War II. When he returned home from the Merchant Marines, he was promptly drafted into the Army as part of the Korean Conflict. Being drafted so shortly after returning home from sea left him angry at Uncle Sam for many years. He often invoked his sergeant first class ranking as a dad and was mystified when we didn’t respond accordingly.

After serving in two wars and returning to Portland, Dad earned his electrician’s license with a lot of help from Mom. He worked many years for E.S. Boulous and eventually started his own contractor business in the 1970s. Dad seemed to be happiest when he was repairing tankers and freighters anchored off the coast of Cape Elizabeth in Hussey Sound – during the worst weather imaginable. For whatever reason, he loved riding the Pilot Boat and climbing aboard ships in rolling seas.

Dad was as mean as a junkyard dog and tough as nails. However, he would give you the shirt off his back. Being part of the Greatest Generation, nothing was thrown out. If it was broken he could fix it. If he could draw it, he could build it. He ended up being the oldest and longest-serving member of IBEW 567.

Dad married Mom, Ethel V. Mailman, in 1951 and “celebrated” 73 years of marriage last April – something we still can’t believe. As mom puts it, Phyllis Diller said it best, ‘I never would have married him if I knew he was going to live so long.” If you know Mom, you know how funny this is. Mom and Dad created some of the best memories imaginable with summers at Pettingill Pond and hosting the greatest lobster bakes ever.

He was predeceased by his parents; all of his siblings; and just about everyone he knew.

He is survived by Mom; his daughters Karen Whitmore (Peter), Paulette Shepard (Alan), Tom Ennis (Michelle), and Dave Ennis (Kathleen). Of course, his grandchildren, Christopher Shepard (Jillian), Jessica Lavallee (Joel), Stephen Ennis (Rebecca), Nicole Ennis, Samantha McNamee (Rob), and Tony Ennis (Shannon). Great-grandchildren include Robert Shepard, Maggie Shepard, Frank Lavallee, Molly Macnamee, Rowan McNamee, Asher Ennis, and Olivia Ennis. We can’t forget the great-great-grandkids, Sadie, Sophie, Carl, Clark, Bella, Fiona, Lars, Nala, and Rocco.

We would like to state our heartfelt thanks to Kati and her Team from Beacon Hospice – nothing but pure love from these people. We were fortunate to have a spot with Southern Maine Hospice at the Gosnell House in Scarborough, simply the kindest crew you’ll ever meet. Dad was lucky. We also want to thank the entire Veteran’s Administration, they simply couldn’t have done more for Mom and Dad.

At Dad’s request services and interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the:

Southern Maine Hospice at the Gosnell House.

Hospice of Southern Maine

Gosnell Memorial House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

