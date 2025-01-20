PORTLAND—Deering’s boys basketball team needed a signature win.

Monday afternoon against visiting rival Cheverus, the Rams got it.

With a flourish.

Courtesy an unforgettable comeback.

In a rematch of a season opener which saw the Stags come from behind and win in overtime, Deering started strong, riding nine first quarter points from junior Tayshaun Cleveland to hold a 15-13 lead after eight minutes, but Cheverus went on a 14-0 run and was up, 30-26, at the half, thanks in large part to 13 points from senior standout Leo McNabb.

The teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter before a late 3-pointer from sophomore Nicola Plalum helped the Stags cling to a 49-46 advantage heading to the final stanza.

There, a 3-ball from senior Sammy Nzeyimana with 6:15 to go pushed the lead to 10.

The Rams crept back within four, but when junior Jameson Fitzpatrick made a layup with 1:05 to go, Cheverus had a 62-56 advantage and appeared poised to close it out.

Until Deering roared back and scored the final nine points of the game to steal it.

After senior Justin Jamal, who gave the Rams huge minutes off the bench, made a layup and junior Michel Butera added a free throw, Cleveland rebounded a missed shot and set up junior Rudwan Mohamud for a game-tying 3 with 13.5 seconds on the clock.

Mohmaud was fouled on the play and had a chance to complete the rarely seen four-point play for the lead. He missed the free throw, but senior Tavian Lauture got the offensive rebound and with 7.4 seconds left, senior sharpshooter Evan Legassey buried one of the biggest shots of his life, a 3, to improbably put the Rams in front.

McNabb had a good look at a tying 3 as time wound down, but he left it short and Deering prevailed, 65-62.

Cleveland and Legassey combined for 44 points as the Rams earned a Heal Points-rich victory, improved to 6-8 on the season and in the process, dropped the Stags to 10-3.

“This was so nice,” said Cleveland, the son of former Deering star Martin Cleveland. “We needed this one. We’ve struggled earlier in the year, so this is a good win to bring us back up.”

Best for last

Way back on Dec. 6, host Cheverus rallied for a 66-60 overtime win over Deering. That sparked a solid campaign for the Stags, who had only stumbled twice entering play Monday.

After beating the Rams, Cheverus downed host Bonny Eagle (69-35) and Portland (46-38), visiting South Portland (66-44) and visiting Bangor (79-51) before falling at home to reigning Class AA champion Windham (59-55). The Stags then beat visiting Massabesic (77-36), host Edward Little (58-43) and visiting Gorham (68-40). After a 61-49 home loss to Thornton Academy, Cheverus won last week at Sanford (83-68) and at home against Oxford Hills (70-45).

As for Deering, after its overtime loss at Cheverus to start the season, it edged host Westbrook (58-56) before falling in overtime again, 56-52, to visiting Portland. After losing to visiting Noble (59-47), Deering was no match for visiting Falmouth (68-42). The Rams got back on track with a 78-33 win at Bangor, then let a fourth quarter lead slip away in a 69-60 home loss to South Portland before righting the ship with home wins over Scarborough (50-49) and Sanford (76-56). After a 60-41 setback at Portland, Deering beat visiting Bonny Eagle (51-46) before falling at Gorham (54-50) and South Portland (66-60).

“The guys showed a lot versus South Portland,” said Rams coach Todd Wing. “They beat us, but we didn’t beat ourselves and we built on that momentum.”

In the teams’ first encounter, McNabb scored 20 points for the Stags, while Legassey led the Rams with 22.

Monday, Cheverus sought its eighth straight victory in the series, but instead, Deering pulled off an amazing comeback and earned its first victory over the Stags since a 61-51 road triumph Feb. 25, 2021.

Deering started fast, as Mohamud set up junior Corbin Burke for a layup 11 seconds in, but McNabb answered with a 3, then Plalum drove for a layup to make it 5-2 Stags.

Legassey scored his first two points at the free throw line, but McNabb answered by stealing the ball and racing in for a dunk.

After Lauture set up Cleveland for his first points, a layup, Cleveland converted an old-fashioned three-point play, banking home a shot while being fouled and adding the free throw for a 9-7 lead.

Two foul shots from sophomore AJ Lauture pulled Cheverus even, but Cleveland banked home a shot, Legassey stole the ball and fed Jamal for a fastbreak layup, then with 3:07 on the clock, a Cleveland putback put Deering up by six, 15-9.

The Rams wouldn’t score again for quite a while, however.

In the final minute of the frame, Nzeyimana twice found Fitzpatrick for layups to pull the Stags within two, 15-13, heading for the second period.

Cheverus continued to surge as the new quarter began, as Plalum made a free throw, then McNabb was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and made all three subsequent free throws to put the Stags in front.

Senior Aaron Goodman then fed senior Shema Rwaganje for a layup, McNabb put home a missed shot and Fitzpatrick capped a 14-0 run with a dunk after a steal.

With 3:37 to go in the half, Deering snapped a 7 minute, 30 second scoring drought on a free throw from Cleveland, but Nzeyimana fed Rwaganje for a layup to push the lead to nine.

The Rams got a timely 3 from Mohamud, but McNabb drove and hung in the air before laying the ball in.

After Legassey drove for a layup, Nzeyimana put home a miss to make it 29-21.

In the final minute, Legassey made a layup after a steal and after McNabb sank a free throw, another Cleveland three-point play cut the deficit to just four, 30-26, at the half.

McNabb and Cleveland led their respective teams with 13 points apiece.

There wouldn’t be much separation in the third quarter.

Legassey, who had six first half points, made his first 3-pointer to start the second half. After Nzeyimana set up Plalum for a fastbreak layup, another Cleveland three-point play tied the score, 32-32.

A Fitzpatrick free throw put the Stags back in front, but with 4:45 on the clock, a Mohamud 3 gave the Rams their first advantage since early in the second period.

Cheverus countered with a layup after a steal from McNabb, then Nzeyimana stole the ball and made another layup for a 37-35 advantage.

The back-and-forth contineud, as Deering got a free throw from Tavian Lauture and two more from Cleveland after an offensive rebound, but AJ Lauture set up McNabb for a 3, then McNabb hit a pair of free throws for a 42-38 lead.

Legassey answered with a 3, but Nzeyimana fed Fitzpatrick for a layup, then McNabb hit two foul shots.

Cleveland got two points back at the line, but Plalum buried a 3.

With 36 seconds remaining in the quarter, Legassey knocked down a 3 with a hand in his face and Deering was only down by three, 49-46, heading to the final stanza.

And the fun was just beginning.

The Stags went for the kill at the start of the fourth, as Plalum scored on a putback, Fitzpatrick made two free throws, then Plalum fed Nzeyimana for a 3-ball with 6:15 remaining, pushing the lead to 10, 56-46.

But the Rams refused to fold and they fought back.

Cleveland ended the run with a layup after a nice spin move, then, after a Tavian Lauture block at the defensive end, Burke found Jamal on the fastbreak for a layup to cut the deficit to six.

Rwaganje momentarily restored order with a bank shot, but Legassey hit a jumper and with 3:06 to go, a Cleveland leaner made it a four-point contest, 58-54.

Cheverus responded, as Fitzpatrick scored on a putback with 2:33 remaining, but 35 seconds later, Jamal drove for a layup to cut the deficit to four again.

When McNabb fed Fitzpatrick for a layup with 1:05 left, the Stags had a 62-56 edge, but they wouldn’t score again and what looked to be victory would slip away.

Deering’s final surge began 12 seconds later, as Jamal drove for a layup.

After a miss from McNabb, the Rams pushed the ball up the floor and Butera was fouled with 43.8 seconds to go. Butera made the first free throw. His second attempt was no good and Plalum dove for the rebound. The ball was tied up, but the possession arrow pointed the Stags’ way.

Cheverus couldn’t take advantage, however, as it turned the ball over.

Butera missed a layup, but Legassey kept play alive with an offensive rebound.

Tavian Lauture then attempted a game-tying 3, but it was off the mark. Cleveland got the rebound, however, and passed up top to Mohamud, who launched a 3 as he was being fouled.

The shot found the net and suddenly, the game was tied.

“Rudwan has stepped up big this year,” Legassey said. “He’s just started getting in the rotation and he really understands his role of shooting the ball and being confident. He adds another scorer to our rotation.”

“I couldn’t believe it, but I had faith in (Rudwan),” Cleveland said.

“Rudwan didn’t play much the first six, seven games, but he stayed positive and has made big plays,” Wing added.

The Rams had a chance to go in front, but Mohamud couldn’t convert the free throw.

It didn’t matter, as Tavian Lauture got the rebound on the right side, passed to Mohamud and Mohamud set up Legassey, who found himself open for a go-ahead 3-point attempt.

With 7.4 seconds showing, Legassey’s 3 tickled the twine and just like that, Deering had a 65-62 advantage.

“I just found my spot and got open,” Legassey said. “We kept working hard and wound up getting a great look. I just have so much confidence and there was no thought behind it, I just let it fly. I thought, ‘That’s game.'”

“We had to stay in it,” Cleveland said. “I was just running around chasing the rebound, then I saw the ball go in and I was happy.”

“With Evan, it’s just a matter of time,” Wing added. “It makes it simple for me when you have a couple guys who can shoot.”

The Stags had a possession to tie it and McNabb took the inbounds pass on the run, raced into the frontcourt and as time wound down, he soared for a 3 which could have forced overtime, but the ball hit the rim and Tavian Lauture grabbed the rebound as the horn sounded.

“We let him go all the way down the court, but he didn’t make the shot,” Cleveland said.

“I did turn around and it was nervewracking watching him rise up, but I had faith in the guys we’d get the stop,” said Legassey.

“We wanted to let (Leo) have a couple of dribbles, then foul, but he was too quick and we couldn’t quite catch him, but Tavian did a good job not fouling on the 3,” Wing said.

“(Leo) had a look to tie it up and that’s all we could ask for,” said Cheverus coach Richie Ashley. “(The loss) wasn’t on him.”

At 4:27 p.m., the 65-62 victory was official and the Rams celebrated their biggest victory to date.

“It was hard work, everyone doing their part,” said Legassey. “We haven’t had people step up in the past, but we did that really well today in the fourth quarter to make this happen. We’ve been in this situation many times. We have an older senior group and today, we really hunkered down and pushed.”

“We’ve worked hard in practice and I believe it’s paid off,” Cleveland said. “We’ve worked on full-court trap, being patient with the ball and breaking the press. Last time we played (Cheverus), we kept turning the ball over when they pressed us. This time, we were more calm and got the shots. We played good defense overall. We were on the same page. We didn’t leave men open and closed it out.”

“We’ve talked pregame that we needed a signature win,” added Wing. “We came out ready. We survived throughout the ebbs and flows of the game. Cheverus went up 10, but we didn’t fold. The guys were relentless, they didn’t give up and they made plays. It’s great. We’ve had a lot of ‘should-haves,’ but we needed a game where we got it done.”

Cleveland had a game-high 24 points, as well as seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“I just had to play strong, keep my eye on the ball,” said Cleveland. “When I saw a double (team), I just had to kick it out, but overall, I just had to go up and hope the ball went in.”

“Tayshuan had a great game going up against one of the top defending big men in the state,” Wing said. “He worked hard and deserves his success.”

Legassey came alive in the second half and added 20 points.

Mohamud, who has played a bigger and bigger role as the second half of the season has progressed, finished with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

Jamal tallied eight points off the bench, Burke had two and Butera and Tavian Lauture (three assists, three rebounds, two steals) each finished with one.

“Tonight, Tayshaun had a really good offensive night, Rudwan had a really good offensive night. Justin, off the bench, had a really good offensive night, and it all came together,” Legassey said.

Deering made seven 3-pointers to Cheverus’ four, enjoyed a 27-18 advantage on the glass, overcame 15 turnovers and made 12-of-17 free throws.

“We’re doing our best to get our turnovers down,” Wing said. “We did a good job on the boards. Our defense was disruptive. I can game-plan all I want, but I’m fortunate to have good players and they’re going to make plays.”

Seeking answers

The Stags were paced by 22 points from McNabb.

Fitzpatrick added 15 points before fouling out.

Plalum also wound up in double figures with 10 points (to go with seven rebounds).

Nzeyimana had seven points (as well as five assists and four steals), Rwaganje six and AJ Lauture two.

Cheverus made 14-of-19 free throws and only turned the ball over 11 times, but couldn’t hold on when it mattered most.

“Credit to (Deering), they knocked down the shots,” Ashley said. “They were scrappier and hungrier. They deserved to win. We didn’t get great shots and we didn’t box out. We didn’t do the things with under a minute to go that we needed to do to win.”

Closing stretch

Cheverus (still second to Windham in the Class AA North Heal Points standings) has to quickly lick its wounds and respond as it faces a pivotal showdown at the Eagles Friday.

“We can’t dwell on this,” said Ashley. “It hurts right now, but we have a tough week. We’ll get back to work.”

Deering (ranked fifth in Class AA South) is off until next Tuesday, when it plays at Bonny Eagle.

“We just have to keep working hard, closing out these close games,” Cleveland said.

“We need to propel this into our practices and bring high energy into games,” said Legassey. “We need to lower our turnovers and get the other team to turn over the ball. We need to keep succeeding offensively as best we can.”

“I’d like to move to the 3 spot, but to do that, we need more signature wins,” Wing added. “We just have to become the best version of ourselves.”

BOX SCORE

Deering 65 Cheverus 62

C- 13 17 19 13- 62

D- 15 11 20 19- 65

C- McNabb 6-8-22, Fitzpatrick 6-3-15, Plalum 4-1-10, Nzeyimana 3-0-7, Rwaganje 3-0-6, Lauture 0-2-2

D- Cleveland 8-8-24, Legassey 7-2-20, Mohamud 3-0-9, Jamal 4-0-8, Burke 1-0-2, Butera 0-1-1, Lauture 0-1-1

3-pointers:

C (4) McNabb 2, Nzeyimana, Plalum

D (7) Legassey 4, Mohamud 3

Turnovers:

C- 11

D- 15

Free throws

C: 14-19

D: 12-17

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.au

