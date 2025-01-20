Zander Steele and Ben Fournier each scored 12 points to lead Richmond to a 57-45 boys basketball win over Islesboro on Saturday in Islesboro.

Jake Gay added 11 points for the Bobcats (7-4), who led the Eagles 23-0 after the first quarter.

Finley Conover led Islesboro (5-7) with 24 points.

MT. ABRAM 67, LISBON 40: Bryce Wilcox scored 18 points to lift Mt. Abram over Lisbon on Saturday in Salem Township.

Brennan Mitchell added 15 points for Mt. Abram, which improved to 13-1.

Keeghan Morrissette had 16 points and Jaxson Roy-Thompson added 10 for Lisbon.

Advertisement

VALLEY 58, PINE TREE ACADEMY 45: Fisher Tewksbury scored 23 points, and the Cavaliers (11-0) beat the Breakers (9-4) in Freeport on Saturday.

Hunter Mills added 12 points for Valley.

Silas Yeaton had 16 points for Pine Tree Academy.

MORSE 57, WATERVILLE 34: Dylan Root scored 16 points as the Shipbuilders (3-9) beat the Panthers (2-10) in Bath on Friday.

Garrett Gendreau had 15 points and Derek Couture 10 for Waterville.

BRUNSWICK 60, FREEPORT 45: Brendan Shaw scored 20 points to lead the Dragons (6-7) past the Falcons (3-10) in Brunswick on Friday.

Advertisement

Trevor Gerrish added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Rylan Ley scored 10 points for Brunswick.

Conner Smith led Freeport with 13 points. Bryce Dwyer and Drew Pound each scored 11.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 67, MT. ARARAT 56: Quintin Warrick hit two of his three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots (4-10) overcome the Eagles (2-9) in Gray on Friday.

Gray-New Gloucester entered the final period trailing 49-45, but outscored Mt. Ararat 22-7 over the final eight minutes.

Warrick also made a trey in the second quarter and finished with nine points. Colby Mitchell, who hit three 3s, put up a game-high 25 points for the Patriots. John Patenaude added 17 and Isaiah Portas had 11.

Logan Zoulalmis (three 3s) scored 16 points to lead Mt. Ararat. Andrew Clemons (four 3s) had 14 points and Logan Dubuc (two 3s) had 10. The Eagles, as a team, made 13 3-pointers.

Advertisement

PINE TREE ACADEMY 58, ISLESBORO 30: Colby Solberg scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Breakers (9-3) defeated the Eagles (5-6) in Freeport on Friday.

Silas Yeaton contributed 11 points, and Rhett Tyson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Harper Conover paced Islesboro with 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 81, PINE TREE ACADEMY 22: Madeline Hill scored 22 points as the Cavaliers (11-0) won in Freeport.

Liana Hartwell also had 20 points and added 12 steals for Valley.

Marra Soram led the Breakers (6-7) with eight points.

Advertisement

BOYS HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE/HYDE 2, GREELY 1: Lawson Mayer scored in overtime to lift the Mt. Ararat co-op (5-4) over the Rangers (0-9) in Family Ice Center in Falmouth on Saturday.

Gerek Theriault scored in the first period to give Mt. Ararat a 1-0 lead. Greely’s Colebeck Werner scored in the third to tie the game.

Parker Crafts had two assists for Mt. Ararat.

Eagles goalie Kai Stockford stopped 22 shots, while Tucker Goddu had 19 saves for Greely.

GIRLS HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 3, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 2: Solveig Ledwick had two goals and Lisi Palmer also scored as the Dragons (11-3) edged the Rams (6-6-1) at Watson Arena in Brunswick on Friday.

Lauren Labbe had two assists for Brunswick.

Copy the Story Link