Rockland Public Library is holding a puzzle swap from 3:30-5 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the Community Room. To participate, bring a 250-plus-piece, gently used, adult puzzle to the library between Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 1.

For each puzzle donated, participants will receive a ticket to pick out a puzzle that someone else has brought in at the swap. Up to five puzzles can be traded for tickets.

This community swap is free and open to all who have tickets. No puzzle donations will be accepted on the day of the event.

Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, call 594-0310.

Copy the Story Link