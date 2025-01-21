It’s winter in Maine, and Biddeford WinterFest is just around the corner. Taking place from Feb. 7-9, the fun, family friendly weekend aims to keep cabin fever at bay.

During a season where it can be difficult to get out of the house, WinterFest offers cold-friendly activities like sledding and ice skating all weekend long.

“WinterFest is a wonderful event,” Mayor Martin Grohman told the Courier. “It really brings our community together, which is so important.”

The fun-filled winter weekend began in 2012, when then-Mayor Alan Casavant gathered a group of individuals and organizations together to plan a weekend designed to get people outside and build community.

Casavant and local legend John Maxson built a sledding hill in the center of downtown, and over 10 years later, hundreds of people still put on their snowsuits for the main event each February.

The event is “snow or shine,” due to unpredictable weather. Local contractors volunteer to deliver snow in dump trucks from various spots in town.

But even if the snow doesn’t fly, there will be plenty of family-friendly activities in City Square all weekend long.

The fun kicks off on Friday with the Magic Bus, a The Who tribute show at City Theater. Starting at 7:30 p.m., the show takes its audience on a tour of the popular band.

The main event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, with sledding taking place on Adams Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sleds are provided, and there’s no limit to how many times a sledder can take to the hill.

In his interview with the Courier, Mayor Grohman thanked New Life Church for their role in organizing and supporting Saturday’s events.

For those who don’t want to sled, several other fun events will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday.

McArthur Public Library will be offering “cozy crafts” and a place to warm up from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and a Sweets, Streets and Stories walking tour will take place downtown from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

At 5 and 8 p.m., comedian Juston McKinney will entertain audiences at City Theater. McKinney has made appearances on the Tonight Show and Conan O’Brien, and has had several specials on Comedy Central.

As a former Maine deputy sheriff-turned comedian, McKinney has been an integral part of WinterFest for the past 12 years.

But the fun doesn’t stop on Saturday.

On Sunday, free ice skating will take place at West Brook Skating Rink from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Free loaner skates are available, and volunteers will help newcomers from 10 a.m. until noon.

Mayor Grohman said he is “excited” for this year’s WinterFest, and especially can’t wait to see former Biddeford mayors at the event.

“Several plan to attend,” Grohman said. “See you on the sledding hill!”

