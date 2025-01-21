Rockland Public Library will host a mini-workshop, “Folk Art: Finding Balance in Symmetry” led by Center for Maine Contemporary Art arts educator Tara Morin from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Participants ages 18 and up will look at various world folk art references and discuss how reflective and rotational symmetry are often used to create balance in art. Using simple drawing methods, they will learn how they can use symmetry in their own work to experience a sense of internal balance.
Space is limited, so registration is required. To register, call 594-0310, email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov or stop by the library at 80 Union St.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, Lise Becu and Rosey Gerry will perform a concert at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Reading Room. They have been performing up and down Midcoast Maine for many years with a mix of traditional country and older rock tunes, with some old-time sing-along songs mixed in.
