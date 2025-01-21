Thursday, January 23
Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.
New Year Organizing, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Dyer Library , 371 Main St., Saco. Join Aubrey Heller from Clutter Free ME in the Deering Room to learn tips and tricks to stay on top of your physical and digital spaces in the new year. Free. FMI, call 283-3861.
Friday, January 24
Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Sacred Profane Brewery and Tankpub, 50 Washington St., Biddeford. Next Stop Comedy brings headliner Chris Tabb.
Sunday, January 26
Brunch by the Beach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Enjoy a delicious Sunday brunch and stroll on the beach. Cost $0-25.
Line Dancing Classes, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco.
Tuesday, January 28
Alumni Band Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., 20 Maplewood Ave., Biddeford.
Thursday, January 30
Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Jan. 23.
Sunday, February 2
Brunch by the Beach, see Jan. 26.
Line Dancing Classes, see Jan. 26.
