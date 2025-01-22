Pullen, Susan Rand 63, at home, Jan. 19, 2025. Visit, 5-7 p.m., Jan. 24, 2025, at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, Vt.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Pullen, Susan Rand 63, at home, Jan. 19, 2025. Visit, 5-7 p.m., Jan. 24, 2025, at Knight Funeral Home in ...
Pullen, Susan Rand 63, at home, Jan. 19, 2025. Visit, 5-7 p.m., Jan. 24, 2025, at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, Vt.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.