Scarborough Community Services and the Scarborough Fire Department will offer public safety courses on Feb. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Route 1.

The Heartsaver CPR AED course trains participants to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely and effective manner.

The course is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory, or other requirements.

The cost of the course is $60 and preregistration is required. To learn more about this course, others the departments provide or to register, go to bit.ly/4g2OkXi.

