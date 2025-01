Mom’s coffee hour

Fridays are for moms. They meet for coffee from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

It’s a free, social support group for all moms including those expecting, according to the Recreation Department.

This support group is hosted by Rachel Pelletier of Mamabear Fitness and Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Marisa Morrison.