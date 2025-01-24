LISBON FALLS – Blanche Elizabeth Hill, 79, of Lisbon Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2025.

Blanche was born on May 1, 1945, in Brunswick, to Walter and Ena Heath. A dedicated and compassionate caregiver, Blanche worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at various nursing homes throughout her life. She had a vibrant personality and enjoyed puzzles, Bingo, and trips to the casino. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially playing cards and games with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Blanche is survived by her uncle, Kenneth (Susan) Heath of Topsham; her son, Christopher (Jane) Hill Sr. of Bainbridge, Ohio, and her daughter, Annette (Kelley) Ammons of Lisbon Falls. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Casey, Christopher Jr., Crystal, James II, Miriah, Eric, Aaron, Justin, and Timothy, along with their spouses. She cherished her 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Blanche was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Kevert Hill I; her parents, Walter and Ena Heath; her sister, Linda Barrett, and her brother-in-law, Richard Barrett.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.”

