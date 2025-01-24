DURHAM – Joseph Marcus Whispell born March 3, 1956 died unexpectedly embraced in the arms of his loving wife on Monday Jan. 20, 2025.

He was born in Shamokin, Pa., to Robert and Barbara Altomare. He had several brothers and sisters, a son, Joseph Shoch (wife Melinda and family), daughter, Amanda and son, Ben, several grandchildren, loving cousins, nieces and nephews all over the country.

Joe joined the Navy after graduating Our Lady of Lourdes High School and served in VA-85 and P-3C squadrons; he worked as a Navy recruiter and flight engineer. After the Brunswick base was closed, he was a finish carpenter at Bowdoin College where he worked with maintenance crews all over the campus.

Joe found the true love of his life, Denise, and they settled in, expecting to travel and tend their gardens at their home in Durham but Joe’s life was cut short.

A visitation for Joe will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011

A Service of Catholic Mass will be held on Tuesday Jan. 28, at 1 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick ME 04011.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com

