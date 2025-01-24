SCARBOROUGH – Candace “Candy” L. Millette passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born on June 6, 1953, to Eugene and Margaret Shriner, and was the youngest of six children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her five older siblings.

New York is where she called home, until she moved to Maine where she met the love of her life, Norman Millette. Together, they enjoyed raising their dogs, long car rides, shopping, and baking cakes for her husband. She made a career as a CNA at Seaside nursing home in Portland until her retirement.

Candace is survived by her loving husband, Norman; two sons, Shawn Hyman of Portland, Omar Hyman of Biddeford, two stepdaughters, Merrilou and Holly of Old Orchard; many nieces, nephews; and her caregiver and friend, Ruth.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

