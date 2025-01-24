SCARBOROUGH – On Jan. 21, 2025, at the age of 94, Janice H. Mildram of Scarborough, (formerly of Wells), went to meet her Lord after a brief illness. She was at home with family and her beloved cat, Chloe, when she passed.

Born on Aug. 8, 1930, she attended schools in both Rumford and Dixfield and graduated in 1948. She worked through high school for her father as a bookkeeper in various logging camps throughout western Maine, before taking a position with Oxford Paper Company in the accounting department, where she remained until 1985. Afterwards, she and her husband, Robert Mildram (deceased), whom she married in 1974, moved to Wells following their retirement.

In the years following “retirement” she held many positions as a home caregiver for people in the area, as well as working at the local country store. She “unwillingly” fully retired at 85 years old and often commented she wished she could rejoin the workforce.

Janice was a fun, kind, straightforward, honest, caring woman and everyone who met her loved her immediately. She enjoyed reading, country music, shopping and traveling which she did often in earlier years with her husband, Robert Mildram to such places as Oklahoma, Tennessee, Washington, New York City, N.Y., Bermuda, Egypt and Israel; she also traveled with her beloved sister, Hazel Kubic each year to Texas and a favorite trip to Finland, the homeland of their father.

She is survived by her son, Edward McCaffrey of Mexico, daughter, Barbara Slowik and husband Dale Slowik of Kennebunk, daughter, Molly McCaffrey and husband Bob Hood of Scarborough; and grandsons Jason Slowik, Michael Fallon, and Zachary and Cole Hood.

Others surviving her are one adopted son, Venkat Vangalapudi of Washington State and his family; stepchildren, Robert Mildram of Oklahoma, Linda Merrill of Maine, Margie Bradley of Maine, Debbie Allen of Oklahoma, Donna Corbitt of Oklahoma, Roseanna Abbot of Maine, as well as their respective spouses and children/grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and in-laws.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Mildram in 2002, first husband, William McCaffrey in 1994; one stepdaughter, Shirley St Cyr; a grandson, Jonathan McCaffrey in 2022; as well as two sisters, Hazel Kubic and Wildene Kubic.

Janice will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all of those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland, ME 04102 on Sunday Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. All are welcome who knew and loved her and will be given a chance to share a special memory of Janice, if desired.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

