BOWDOINHAM – Mark A. Roye, 63, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 after a brief illness with family at his side.
He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Feb. 24, 1961, a son of Weldon D. and Doris E. (Albanese) Roye. Mark attended Brunswick schools and served in the United States Army. He was employed as a painter for many years.
Mark enjoyed music, collecting albums, writing poetry. Mark was a music encyclopedia and could tell you anything you wanted to know about the music of the ’70s and ’80s. He loved watching the Red Sox and Minnesota Vikings play. He lived his life on his own terms for certain but had the biggest heart. He never fully recovered after losing Suzi, the love of his life (although a pillow to the face may have crossed her mind a time or two). Mark loved animals, especially his dog, Brandy.
He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Melissa Young Roye; his brother, Lorin K. Roye; and his longtime girlfriend, Suzanne Gauthier.
He is survived by his sister, Dorinda A. Roye of West Bath; two grandsons, Jordan and Jaiden of Fairfield; many nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick for Mark and Suzanne to be laid to rest together.
Arrangements are made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the
Midcoast Humane Society,
5 Industrial Parkway,
Brunswick, ME 04011
