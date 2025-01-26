PORTLAND – On the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2025, our beloved, Barbara Horr, 90, passed away peacefully as she rested.

She was born on, Feb. 10, 1934, to Dolly Copeland and Algernon Elwell Collins. When she was a young lady, she met Richard D. Horr and they fell in love. Shortly thereafter, they married and had six beautiful children. Later, she worked for high-end furniture retailers, Young’s Furniture and Ethan Allen, as their housekeeper. She cared for all the pieces they showcased in their stores. They loved her so much they would often surprise her with her favorite pieces as gifts.

She was a courageous woman who faced Alzheimer’s with a warrior’s spirit and we will miss her terribly. She was the foundation of our family and her home was the focal point of all gatherings. She loved cooking delicious meals for her family and her dinner parties were always warm and embracing. Her heart was golden and the love she had for her children, grandchildren and all family was infinite.

She is survived by four of her daughters whom she adored, Barbie Dusablon, Diane DeVou, Catherine DiPietrantonio and Patricia Davis. Her cherished son, Michael Horr and daughter, Annie Horr predeceased her. She is also survived by her many grandchildren whom she loved so dearly, Jennifer DeVou (daughter of Diane and Rick DeVou), Mikey, Garry and Timothy Dusablon (sons of Barbie and Mike Dusablon), Tyler and Nicole DiPietrantonio (children of Catherine and Brian DiPietrantonio), Christopher Horr and Melissa Pond (children of Michael and Sharon Horr) and Nicholas Davis (son of Patricia and Doug Davis). Also, Barbara was blessed to have many great-grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them.

A celebration of life will be held in the Summer of 2025, to be announced at a later date.

Barbara was always concerned about young children and adults who didn’t have enough warm coats, scarves and mittens for the winter, so if you would like to make a donation in her honor, please donate winter clothing and accessories to your local church organization.

