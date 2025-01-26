Jacquelin E. Menchen

PORTLAND – Jacquelin E. Menchen, 84, of Portland, passed away on Monday Jan. 20, 2025.

A funeral service will be held 9 a.m. Saturday Feb. 1 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. with visitation on Friday Jan. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

To see Jacquelin’s full obit or to share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

