PORTLAND – John Christopher Delcourt, 66, of Windham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at Maine Medical Center with family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1958, the youngest child of the late Roland B. and Helen P. (Leclair) Delcourt. He attended local schools, graduating from Westbrook High School in 1977. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in November 1979 and was honorably discharged in November 1983. John was proud of his career as the Assistant Technologist in the Print Test Lab for Sappi Fine Paper from 1984 to 2014.

He married Lorena L. (Brett) Delcourt on June 8, 1985. They were blessed with daughter, Racheal P. Delcourt, and granddaughter, Taylor L. Grattelo. Any time spent with his family and his faithful dog, Blaze, was a good day.

In his spare time, John loved gardening, especially growing beautiful roses, and enjoying nature, particularly walking in the woods, camping, fishing, and ice fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorena; his beloved daughter, Racheal and her partner Devan Rodrigue of Limington; and his adored granddaughters Taylor Grattelo and Lilliana Webber. In addition, John is survived by his brothers Michael Delcourt (Kathy) and Thomas Jeffrey Delcourt, and his sister, Deborah Pinette (Paul).

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Martha Cultrera and Mary Beth Baker, and brother, Mark Delcourt.

John was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with his childhood friend, Eugene Boullie, who was always up for a game of cribbage or a fishing trip. John was part of a large extended family and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Maine Medical Center Special Care Unit 2 for the compassionate care they provided.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St, Westbrook on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at Westbrook Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be immediately after the service at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

To express condolences or to participate in John’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Paralyzed Veterans of America,

1875 Eye St. NW Suite 1100

Washington DC 20006,

Westbrook Warren

Congregational Church

Memorial Fund

810 Main St.

Westbrook ME 04092

or a charity of your choice.

