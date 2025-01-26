FALMOUTH – Susan Scanlan Anderson, 76, passed away on Jan. 23, 2025.

She was born in Portland, the daughter of John and Patricia Fox Scanlan. She graduated from Cathedral High School. During her sophomore year in college, she was awarded a United States Congressional Internship and worked in Washington, D.C., in the Office of Representative Peter N. Kyros of Maine. Upon completion of the internship, Susan remained in Washington, D.C. and joined the presidential campaign staff of Maine Senator Edmund Muskie. Following Senator Muskie’s withdrawal from the presidential race, she worked in his United States Senate office.

Returning to Maine and seeking a new direction, Susan earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling and began a long and rewarding career in the rehabilitation and employment of Maine residents with visual impairment and blindness. Susan was the first person in Maine to earn a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC) status with a specialty in visual impairment.

Susan met her husband, Bill Anderson, through a mutual client, and they shared both a happy home and professional office until his death in 2007. Bill and Susan lived quietly, surrounded by family and friends. They enjoyed winter trips to the Caribbean, golf trips to Florida and they were known for their knowledge of birds and good books.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Anderson; her sister, Rosemary Scanlan Smaha; and her parents, John and Patricia Scanlan.

She is survived by her sisters Jean Scanlan and her partner Sonja Hicks of Massachusetts; Mary Feigenbaum (Glen) of Falmouth, and her daughter Julie O’Coin (Brian) and son, John Feigenbaum (Jenna) of North Yarmouth; brother-in-law, Ken Smaha and his children, Karen Lindquist (Brian) of Massachusetts, and Michael Smaha (Carly) of Washington, D.C. Susan was close to her great-nieces, Kathryn Lindquist, Sarah Lindquist, Anna O’Coin and Elize Smaha and her great-nephews Bennett Smaha, and Connor O’Coin.

Susan enjoyed a special relationship with Bill’s daughter, Martha, known as “Marti”, and Marti’s husband Michael of New Hampshire, and with Bill’s son, Peter Anderson of Connecticut. She is also survived by Rebecca Anderson and her husband Antonio Calzone of New Hampshire; Bray Anderson of North Berwick and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At Susan’s request, services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Susan’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

You are invited to make a donation in her memory to the

HART Cat Shelter,

302 Range Rd.,

Cumberland, ME 04021 or to the

Michael J. Fox Foundation,

Donation Processing,

P.O. Box 5014,

Hagerstown, MD 21741

