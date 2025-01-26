HARRISON / SCARBOROUGH – Rilma J. Kempton, 99, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 22, 2025, following a brief illness at a Scarborough Assisted Living facility.

She was born Oct. 9, 1925 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of the late Robert C. and Helen E. Litts. She graduated from Hartford High School, class of ’42, and Johnson State Teachers College, class of ’48. She spent her early years in Hartford,, Conn., and began teaching upon graduation in Dennisport, Mass., Oxen Hill, Md., and Bakersfield, Vt.

She met her husband, Donald at a weekend social and they were married Feb. 17, 1951 in Wilmington, Mass. They lived in North Reading, Mass. while Don entered the insurance business with Vermont Mutual, then moved to Portland in 1954 when he became the representative for the State of Maine.

In 1960, they decided to move their family to Harrison on Long Lake where they spent many happy years with their family and friends until Don’s death in 1974. Rilma worked for several years in the Harrison and Waterford schools and after Don’s death she cared for her elderly parents in her home for many years.

Rilma was a member of the Calvary Community Church, Harrison Historical Society, Rebekahs, VFW Post Auxiliary, and the Knit and Sew club, all in Harrison. Upon moving to Portland in the winters, following Don’s passing, she volunteered at Maine Medical Center in excess of 700 hours for many years and enjoyed many hours playing the organ with her “Starbird Music” friends which included a Caribbean cruise in 2006.

She lived in her own home in Westbrook for 15 years prior to her moving to Scarborough Terrace in 2019 where she was adored by so many of the staff members.

She was a wonderful, proud and loving parent to her two children and adored her two granddaughters, Lori and Cheryl. She enjoyed dancing, the organ, knitting, crocheting, reading the daily newspaper and Jumble, reading scriptures and the Daily Word, and visits with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; brother, Robert Litts, of Wethersfield, Conn., and sister, Muriel Sickler of Portland, Ore.

She is survived by her two children, Donna of Windham, and Randy of Westbrook; granddaughters Lori (Vermont) and Matt Breton and Cheryl, (Maine) and fiance Matt Noonan along with their mother, Dorrie (Maine); along with several nephews and nieces in Wethersfield, Conn. and Portland, Ore.

Rilma will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all those who knew her: an independent, revered, and strong woman for years.

The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the talented and hardworking caregivers at Scarborough Terrace for her several years there, all of whom who were extremely attentive and supportive of her. Also thanks go to the Compassus workers who supported her in recent weeks.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring with burial in Harrison.

