Gary Edward McGinnis

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Gary Edward McGinnis of Baldwinsville, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Portland.

Gary is survived by his wife, Debra McGinnis; daughter, Megan McGinnis and son, Mathew McGinnis (Mel). Also survived by sister, Nancy Gaudet (Gary), brother, Peter McGinnis (Marcia) and brother, John McGinnis (Ellen).

A celebration of life will be held this Summer 2025.

Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

ASPCA

of Syracuse, N.Y.

because of his love for dogs

