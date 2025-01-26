BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Gary Edward McGinnis of Baldwinsville, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Portland.
Gary is survived by his wife, Debra McGinnis; daughter, Megan McGinnis and son, Mathew McGinnis (Mel). Also survived by sister, Nancy Gaudet (Gary), brother, Peter McGinnis (Marcia) and brother, John McGinnis (Ellen).
A celebration of life will be held this Summer 2025.
Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
ASPCA
of Syracuse, N.Y.
because of his love for dogs
