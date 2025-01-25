SACO – Robert J. Black McCormack, 75, of Saco, passed from this life peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025. He was born on March 15, 1949 in Boston, Mass. and attended school in Allston and Newton, Mass.

Robert dedicated his life to the fields of security and law enforcement in Massachusetts and Maine. His longest employment being with Cumberland County Sherriff’s Department, retiring in 2014.

Bob was a faithful member of St Peter Parish in Portland, serving as a Sunday usher and also a proud supporter of the annual Bazaar! He was an active member of the Maine Police Emerald Society and the Blue Knight International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Inc.

Bob is survived by a brother, David and his wife Laura, a sister, Paula and her husband Jay.

Special thanks to Bob’s cousin, Jim Powers for visiting Bob at Gosnell House, it meant the world to him. He was blessed with many friends who became his family!

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation, Monday Jan. 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Celebration of Mass, Tuesday Jan 28, 10 a.m. at St Peter Parish, 72 Federal St., Portland. Celebration of Life and luncheon following Mass at Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the McCormack family and sign Bob’s online guest book.

