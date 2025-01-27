Mid-Friday, the words of blues-folk song “Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor” rang out from Tenney Way at the site of the new Warming Center in Brunswick.

Midcoasters gathered for an open house, which featured snacks, a musical performance and showcased the vital service offered to vulnerable community members when resources such as adequate shelter are limited. As temperatures continue to dip below freezing during these winter months, organizers emphasized the importance of community support.

“It’s an important public health resource — just keeping people alive,” said Andrew Lardie, executive director of Tedford Housing.

Since opening in November, Tedford Housing said it has served 64 individual guests, two families and a few pets.

Lardie noted that there has been an overnight, seasonal winter-warming center for the past four or five seasons operated by The Gathering Place, a refuge in downtown Brunswick. This year, the organization turned to Tedford Housing to continue vital shelter services for the region.

“It’s been a huge asset to the community, because there just aren’t a lot of these overnight centers around the state,” Lardie said.

Lardie said that the original service was likely catalyzed by a homeless man named Russell Williams, who died at the age of 64 in 2019. Lardie described Williams’ passing as a “wake-up call” as well as a loss to the community.

Williams — who was described as gregarious, charismatic and eager to lend a helping hand following his passing — was found dead on Nov. 23, 2019, in his sleeping bag near the train tracks on Federal Street. He had been reported missing weeks prior.

Williams had recently received a housing voucher with a 60-day window to find accommodations. But with a shortage in housing supply and the complications of Williams’ record, he could not find housing in time. The Gathering Place said at the time that Williams likely passed from cold temperatures and a medical issue.

Lardie said that while the state understands it is “intolerable to let people risk death out in the elements,” he notes that it is “scary” that so many warming center options in Maine are not realistic choices for some people.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency website currently lists 13 official warming centers across the state on its website (though it does not include the Brunswick center on its list). A Google Maps search shows that Tedford Housing and The Gathering Place are the only organizations listed in the Midcoast that have dedicated warming services. The next closest locations are found in Lewiston and Portland.

Lardie also pointed out that centers may set limitations for services based on the amount of resources they may have available.

Some volunteer-staffed centers, for instance, limit service only to days where temperatures drop below a certain threshold. These places might only open on days where temperatures are lower than 20 degrees — 12 degrees below freezing.

A typical night at the Warming Center

Warming Center Manager Mercedes Debowey described a steady attendance at the center since opening in November, often ranging from 11–17 people each night. Many of the guests are repeats, she said.

“I would definitely say that our guests have a sense of relief when they come into the center,” Debowey said. “It’s not uncommon for us to have a line of people that start showing up to get in, sometimes even as early as 6:30 in the evening. So, generally, everybody is eager to get inside and get warm.”

On a typical night, those seeking warmth sign in at the office and go through a short intake process. They can then access different items to help keep warm, such as blankets, socks, jackets, sweatshirts and more. Personal belongings can be locked in a staff-managed storage room, Debowey said.

There are light food options available as well, such as sandwiches, coffee and tea. The center offers breakfast in the morning and people leave by 8 a.m., she said.

“We’ve had multiple guests say that they are grateful for the service we’re offering, because if it wasn’t available, they wouldn’t have anywhere else to go,” Debowey said.

While Lardie said that sleep is not yet “encouraged” at the shelter — there are a few more steps to take to fulfill safety requirements that would allow people to do so — the shelter provides vital, winter refuge.

“They are just looking for safety and comfort,” he said.

The center is open nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and is located at 1 Tenney Way, Brunswick.

