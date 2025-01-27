A boy from Maine was injured Saturday after driving a snowmobile off a bridge in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a call that a snowmobile had crashed off a bridge on Perry Stream Road shortly after 1 p.m., the department said in a written statement.

Officers found and evaluated the youth at the scene of the crash before placing him onto a backboard and carrying him onto a rescue snowmobile. Crews took him by ambulance to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.

“Due to the extent of his injuries, he was ultimately transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by (Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team) helicopter for further evaluation,” the department said.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials believe inexperience, inattention and speed were the leading factors.

The boy’s condition was not clear as of Monday night. A spokesperson for the department could not be reached to answer questions about the victim’s identity or condition Monday night.

