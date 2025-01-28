Trevor Gerrish had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Brunswick to a 54-46 win over Biddeford in a boys basketball game on Tuesday in Brunswick.

Owen McGrath scored a game-high 24 points for Brunswick, which jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Julius Searles scored 12 points and Kelly O’Guinn added 11 for Biddeford.

LEWISTON 49, WINDHAM 46: Lonnie Thomas scored 13 points and the Blue Devils (8-7) beat the Eagles (12-4) in Windham.

Deion Jackson added 10 point sand Abdirahman Dakane added nine for Lewiston.

Colin Janvrin and Braycen Freese each had nine for Windham.

WESTBROOK 57, MARSHWOOD 38: Moses Semuhoza scored 25 points to lift the Blue Blazes (2-13) beat the Hawks (7-8) in South Berwick.

John Cubahiro added nine points for Westbrook.

Liam Tiernan scored 14 points and Ryan Essex had 10 for Marshwood.

LISBON 64, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 50: Owen Hurd scored 21 points and the Greyhounds (2-15) beat the Panthers (0-14) in Yarmouth.

Brandon Long and Keeghan Morrissette both had 10 points for Lisbon.

Mansuk Loboka had 20 points, while Gage Kloza and Liam O’Shea each had 11 for North Yarmouth Academy.

POLAND 55, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 41: Damon Martin scored six of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights (10-4) outscored the Falcons (3-13) 15-5 on their way to a win in Poland.

Martin added eight assists. Jacob Jamo added 15 points, including 12 in the second half, for Poland.

Ben Desalle had 13 points and Dylan Theriault 11 for Mountain Valley.

RICHMOND 70, PINE TREE ACADEMY 57: Zander Steele had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Bobcats (8-7) beat the Breakers (9-5) in Richmond.

Ben Fournier added 20 points and five rebounds for Richmond.

Rhett Tyson scored 18 points for Pine Tree Academy.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 45, WINTHROP 43: Brady Plante finished with 15 points while Trot Moody added 14 points as the Seagulls (6-8) edged Winthrop (9-8) at Old Orchard Beach.

Jake Galusha paced the Ramblers with 14 points, while Graham Huri and Chan Ring added 12 and 10 points respectively.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 64, ERSKINE ACADEMY 29: Gabe Lash scored 15 points as the Panthers (16-0) beat the Eagles (6-9) in China.

Vishal Mellor added 11 points for Medomak Valley.

Justice Marable led the Eagles with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 56, SCARBOROUGH 52: Kylie Lamson scored 18 points to lead the Stags (11-4) past the Red Storm (7-8) in Scarborough.

Abby Kelly added 16 points for Cheverus.

Ellie Rumelhart scored 12 point for Scarborough.

SANFORD 59, NOBLE 20: Sadie Sevigny scored 12 points and the Spartans (11-4) beat the Knights (2-13) in Sanford.

Ava Hudson and Mollie Puffer added nine each for Sanford.

Grace Roberts had 10 points for Noble.

BIDDEFORD 55, BRUNSWICK 33: Natalia Silva had 21 points to lead the Tigers (11-5) past the Dragons (7-8) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Crump added 10 points and Mia Mariello had 10 for Biddeford.

Lexi Morin had 15 points for Brunswick.

EDWARD LITTLE 54, PORTLAND 23: Rachel Penny scored 21 points and the Eddies (10-5) pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Bulldogs (4-12) in Portland.

Edward Little outscored Portland 22-5 in the fourth.

Layla Facchiano added 16 points for the Eddies.

Baleria Yugu scored 12 points for Portland.

YORK 46, LAKE REGION 33: Piper Catanese scored 18 points and the Wildcats (8-7) beat the Lakers (6-9) in Naples.

Emma Joyce added nine points for York, while Bella Smith scored seven points for the Lakers.

CAPE ELIZABETH 65, WELLS 61: Eli Smith scored 24 points and the Capers (5-9) beat the Warriors (3-11) in Wells.

Owen Beaureguard added 14 points and Tim Fredricks added 12 for Cape Elizabeth.

Jeremy Therrien had 21 points, Kevin Bolduc 16 and Nolan Brown 14 for Wells.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 35, RICHMOND 32: Madelyn Verrrill had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lift the Breakers (7-7) past the Bobcats (8-8) in Richmond.

Chantal Mbonimpa added 12 points and Marra Soram had 10 for Pine Tree.

Darby Flanagan had 12 points for Richmond.

