WESTBROOK — If anyone thinks the Class A South region is shaping up to be a three-team race come tournament time in girls basketball, the Westbrook and Marshwood teams provided reason to think otherwise.

Sarah Theriault scored 17 points, Isabelle Tice added five of her 10 points in overtime, and Marshwood survived a threat from Westbrook, 56-50, Tuesday night.

“I said if you want to know what a playoff game feels like, this was it,” Marshwood coach Angie Littlefield said. “I think this is really important. I’d rather be tested at the end of the season and see how we respond.”

Natalie Lathrop added 13 points for the Hawks (14-1).

“I think it’s preparing us a lot for what we’re going to see in playoffs,” said Theriault, sporting a scrape below her left eye that reflected the physical nature of the contest. “Beating a good team twice is huge. … They’re really tough, mentally and physically.”

Kylie Young scored 14 points for the Blue Blazes (7-8), while Taylar Hodge and Lyla Dunphe added 12 apiece.

Advertisement

“The girls are past the moral victories,” Westbrook coach John Young said. “They’ve been playing well the last few weeks. … We’re getting there, we just need to find a way to knock the door down.”

The Hawks, along with Mt. Ararat and Gray-New Gloucester, have spent the season separating themselves as the top three teams in the A South standings. But Littlefield saw the way Westbrook had played at times this season, and she told her team that the Blue Blazes were dangerous.

“Westbrook had maybe a tough start, but they’re a really great team,” she said. “I said to my girls they are confident they can beat us, and they showed that confidence tonight. They’re a very talented team.”

Sure enough, Westbrook took a 29-23 lead early in the second half, and even after the Hawks stabilized enough to take a 47-38 advantage early in the fourth, the Blue Blazes roared back to send the game to overtime by holding Marshwood scoreless over the final four-plus minutes.

The lead was gone, but Tice, one of the younger Hawks, was ready to step up. The team’s leading scorer and one of the best in A South, Tice had been held to only five points in regulation by Westbrook’s Young, but she found a rhythm in overtime.

She blocked a shot, was fouled gathering the rebound and made a free throw for a 50-49 lead with three minutes left. Then after Young tied it with a free throw and Renee St. Pierre hit one of her own to put Marshwood back in front, Tice drove to the basket for a 53-50 lead with 1:13 left, then knocked down a pair of free throws with 39 seconds to go to put the game firmly in the Hawks’ control.

“My coach said I had to get out of my head and help my team, and I realized … I needed to stop worrying about ‘Yeah, I’m playing bad,'” Tice said. “I kind of stepped out of it. … You just really want to be there for your team, and really want that win.”

Copy the Story Link