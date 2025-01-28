Kennebunk High School alum Valerie West was recently chosen as the school’s newest assistant principal.

A Kennebunk resident, West previously served as dean of instruction at Dover High School in Dover, New Hampshire.

West received her bachelor of science degree in environmental horticulture from the University of New Hampshire in 2007, a master of science in education from St. Joseph’s College in 2017, and a certificate of advanced graduate studies in educational leadership/curriculum/superintendent from the University of Southern Maine in 2024.

Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper expressed her support for West. The district had many candidates interview for the position, she said, but West proved she is the right person for the job.

“We are beyond excited to bring a Kennebunk High School alum and Kennebunk native onto the team,” Cooper said. “We look forward to working with her.”

In an email, West said she is excited to bring her professional journey to the place she calls home.

“It is a full-circle moment for me and my family, as I have fond memories of being a student at KHS,” West said. “I look forward to working with the students, families, and staff in this wonderful district.”

West joins fellow Assistant Principal Donald Weafer III and Principal Scott Tombleson on the high school’s administrative team.

Tombleson and West are both new to the district. Tombleson assumed the role of principal in August, after Jeremie Sirois resigned.

Former Assistant Principal Farausi Cherry resigned shortly after.

Weafer said he is “thrilled” to have West join the administrative team.

“Her proven track record of educational leadership, her unyielding support of the success of every student we serve, and her experience leading strong alignment in instructional practice make her a truly exceptional addition to our school community,” Weafer said.

