Cold air is blasting in again across Maine following a cold front that dropped a few inches of snow on much of the state Wednesday morning, causing traffic snarls in places.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits for most on Wednesday night, and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph will make it feel even colder.

In the mountains and far north, wind chills could be as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

We’ll have lots of sunshine Thursday, but it will be frigid, with high temperatures in the single digits in northern Maine and in the teens elsewhere.

Once again, a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, will make it feel colder. Wind chills all day will be below zero in the mountains.

The cold eases Friday as temperatures recover into the 20s to the north and low 30s to the south. There could be a few flurries or snow showers Friday morning in northern and eastern Maine as warmer air moves in.

A larger system will be passing to our south Friday night. Snow will move into southern Maine on Friday afternoon, spreading into central and eastern Maine on Friday night. Right now, it looks like a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow, but if the storm tracks farther north, there could be more.

After that system pulls away, Saturday will become sunny but cold again. High temperatures will be in the 20s.

Clouds increase Sunday, and a front set to arrive Sunday night will bring yet another chance for snow.

