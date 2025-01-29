The Trump administration’s decision on Wednesday to rescind an order temporarily freezing all federal grant funding came as a relief to Maine officials and social service programs that opposed the move.

“I am pleased that OMB is rescinding the memo imposing sweeping pauses in federal programs,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a written statement. “While it is not unusual for incoming administrations to review federal programs and policies, this memo was overreaching and created unnecessary confusion and consternation.”

Collins, who chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, joined the rest of Maine’s congressional delegation in criticizing the order Tuesday, calling it “far to sweeping.” Other members of Maine’s congressional delegation, along with Gov. Janet Mills, criticized the move as unconstitutional — one that could have wide ranging impacts on programs serving Mainers.

The order was challenged in court Tuesday by about two dozen state attorneys general, including Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, as being unconstitutional. A federal judge blocked it from taking effect, at least until next week.

On Wednesday, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget formally rescinded the order.

Related Judges suspends Trump funding freeze as Maine officials join effort to block it

The order took many people by surprise and caused widespread confusion about exactly which federal spending programs would be affected.

Advertisement

In Maine, a web portal that allows health care providers to apply for federal reimbursements for Medicaid, or MaineCare, was not working. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether it was back online

Public housing agencies were unable to access payment portals for programs such as rental assistance and new housing developments.

MaineHousing Spokesman Scott Thistle said Wednesday that access was restored to those programs.

“We began to have access to programs late yesterday afternoon and that continued into the early morning today,” Thistle said. “But this memo rescinding the previous memo/order pretty much returns us to the status quo.”

Trump officials said on Tuesday that the freeze was necessary to make sure all spending complies with the president’s executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice, and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent, called the directive “blatantly unconstitutional,” while Reps. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, and Jared Golden, D-2nd District, both said the order is causing widespread fear and could harm a wide range of programs serving Mainers

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link