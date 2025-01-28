U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, blasted the Trump administration Tuesday for ordering a federal freeze on grant spending, calling the directive “unconstitutional.”

King, during a news conference in Washington, said the order is “so grossly, blatantly unconstitutional and threatening to the foundation of the separation of powers under the Constitution.”

King said the order, based on an Office of Management and Budget memo is an “usurpation of authority. I believe I’ve never seen anything quite like this in American history. Richard Nixon tried to do it.”

Speaking to reporters in a Senate hallway, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said “there certainly is justification to take a hard look at some programs, but this is far too sweeping, and will cause disruption in the Administration of a lot of important programs and services.”

“So, I appreciate that the Administration did exempt Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, but I’m still concerned about the impact,” Collins said, in remarks that were recorded by her office and sent to the Press Herald. “I’m hearing from nonprofit organizations in Maine, who were expecting funding, and all of a sudden, it’s been disrupted, educational institutions that were awarded grants. And I’m concerned about what it’s going to mean across the board. I’m still trying to seek information on the breadth of it.”

The Press Herald is seeking comment from Maine’s Democratic U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden.

King said if an executive power grab by Trump is allowed to stand, “this will redound to the detriment of both parties, whichever party is in charge. Imagine for a moment if Joe Biden did this or there was a Republican Senate, Republican Congress, and they passed a statute saying we want to fund Head Start and Joe Biden said, ‘No, I don’t like Head Start. I’d rather put the money over here.”

The freeze takes effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and it’s unclear from the memo how sweeping it will be. According to Trump officials, all spending must comply with Trump’s executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts

The decision by the Republican administration could affect trillions of dollars and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives. Even grants that have been awarded but not spent are supposed to be halted.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” said a memo from Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

