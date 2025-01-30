Noah Baril scored in the first period and Greely beat Cape Elizabeth, 1-0, in a boys hockey game on Thursday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Mitchell Lambert and Jack Noone each had an assist for Greely (2-10). Tucker Goddu stopped all 19 shots he faced.

Nathan Hanisko stopped 28 shots for Cape Elizabeth (2-12).

BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 76, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 19: Taylor Varney scored 12 points as the Saints (14-1) rolled to a win over the Panthers (0-14) in Yarmouth.

Brady Blash, Daniel Iwuanyanwu and Jonathan Tangilamesu each added nine points for St. Dominic.

Lado Loboka scored 10 points for NYA.

WAYNFLETE 66, SACOPEE VALLEY 52: Jed Alsup scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter to help the Flyers (8-8) open a 57-36 lead and beat the Hawks (3-13) in Poland.

JJ Carlo scored 22 points, Mercy Nkulu had 11 and Malcolm O’Wril 10 for Waynflete.

Silas Nielsen scored 17 points and Bryce Stacey had 14 for Sacopee Valley.

WELLS 57, TRAIP ACADEMY 46: Nolan Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jeremy Therrien scored 21 points and the Warriors (4-11) beat the Rangers (5-12) in Wells.

Tanner Fifield added five points, seven rebounds and three assists for Wells.

Jack Downs, Colin O’Loughlin and Sam Jordan all had 11 for Traip Academy.

BUCKFIELD 78, PINE TREE ACADEMY 56: Trenton Haskell scored 10 of his 17 points in the first quarter and the Bucks (8-9) beat the Breakers (9-6) in Buckfield.

Ryder Bragg and Krosby Harvey each added 15 points, Gaven Parsons had 14 and Brayden Monto 10 for Buckfield.

Collin Verrill scored a game-high 26 for Pine Tree. Colby Solberg added 10.

DEERING 82, MASSABESIC 34: Mogga Yanga had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Rams (8-8) beat the Mustangs (1-15) in Portland.

David Otti was the game’s high scorer with 14 points, while Michael Butera added 10 points and Ronan Wing had nine points and eight assists for Deering.

Kyle Abbott had nine points for Massabesic.

POLAND 54, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: Jake Jamo had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Knights (11-4) beat the Seagulls (6-9) in Old Orchard.

Damon Martin added 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Nick Jamo had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Poland.

Trot Moody had 12 points, Riley Provencher 11 and Brady Plante 10 for Old Orchard Beach.

YORK 71, CAPE ELIZABETH 49: The Wildcats (16-0) jumped out to a 39-16 halftime lead and beat the Capers (5-10) in York.

Lucas Ketchum and Jack Joyce led the balanced York offense with 14 points each. Reece MacDonald and Lukas Bouchard added 12 apiece.

Eli Smith led the Capers with 12 points.

BRUNSWICK 48, GREELY 44: Brendan Shaw scored 20 points, Rylan Ley added 12 points with seven rebounds and the Dragons (9-7) rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Rangers (9-7) in Brunswick.

Shaw made all eight of his free-throw attemps in the fourth quarter, when the Dragons closed with a 11-6 run.

Luca Cimino had 13 points and Kade Ippolito followed with 12 for Greely.

LAKE REGION 66, FREEPORT 50: Cooper Smith scored 22 points and the Lakers (9-7) beat the Falcons (4-13) in Freeport.

Jacoby Bardsley added 11 points and Brock Gibbons had 10 for Lake Region.

Conner Smith had 15 points for Freeport.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCKFIELD 48, PINE TREE ACADEMY 22: Chloee Bennett tallied 15 points for the Bucks in their win over the Breakers in Buckfield.

Kianna Finnegan made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for Buckfield (13-3), while Sarae Devoe added nine points.

Chantal Mbonimpa scored eight points for Pine Tree Academy (7-8).

GORHAM 48, WESTBROOK 32: Payton Thibodeau and Jocelyn Clark came off the bench to score six points each during a 20-point second quarter that helped the Rams (13-3) pull away from Westbrook (7-9) in Gorham.

The 20-8 run in the second quarter helped Gorham open a 31-16 lead.

Julia Reed led the Rams with 13 points and Clark finished with 10. Lyla Dunphe led Westbrook with eight points.

POLAND 61, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 33: Charlotte Grenier scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Knights (11-4) beat the Seagulls (3-12) in Poland.

Payton Rose added 10 points, while Ruby Taylor, Alaina Hamlin and Phoebe Paradis each added nine for Poland.

Corinne Androkitis scored 14 points and Tessa Ferguson added 11 for Old Orchard Beach.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46, ST. DOMINIC 32: Ella Guguere scored 18 points and the Panthers (9-6) beat the Saints (10-5) in Yarmouth.

Ava Wilkinson added 10 points for NYA.

Juju Farrington had 14 points for St. Dominic.

Sydney Gelhar scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Falcons (11-6) overcome the Lakers (6-10) in Naples.

FREEPORT 52, LAKE REGION 45: Lake Region led 23-22 at halftime before the Falcons went on a 14-8 run in the third quarter to move ahead.

Abby Giroux added 15 points for Freeport.

Helena Sheldrick scored 16 and Bella Smith had 15 points for the Lakers.

YORK 65, CAPE ELIZABETH 27: Nya Avery and Sophie Coite scored 12 points each for the Wildcats (9-7) in a win over the Capers (0-16) in Cape Elizabeth.

Twelve players scored for York.

Mei Martinez paced the Capers with 17 points.

MT. ARARAT 71, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 17: Mt. Ararat (14-2) opened a 23-4 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened in a victory against Fryeburg Academy (3-12) at Topsham.

Kennedy Lampert, Juliananna Allen and Cali Pomerleau scored 13 points each for the Eagles, who had 10 of their 13 players score. Addie Valente led the Raiders with seven points.

