NEWPORT, Ore. – Annabelle Cameron Files, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Jan. 18, 2025, at the age of 96. She was born in Portland, Maine, on March 28, 1928, and lived a vibrant and fulfilling life dedicated to family, education, and her passions.

Annabelle attended Gorham State Teachers College, where she was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. It was here that she met her late husband, John Davis Files, an impressive scholar who was valedictorian of Gorham High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Maine. Together, they shared a deep bond and raised a loving family.

A dedicated educator, Annabelle began her career teaching kindergarten before taking on the role of principal in Westbrook, Maine. Her passion for nurturing young minds left an indelible mark on the community. Annabelle and John created lasting memories together, enjoying their time at the camp on Little Sebago Lake, skiing at Mount Abrams, and cultivating a beautiful garden at their farmhouse in Gorham, Maine.

Annabelle’s love for life extended beyond her family and career; she had a deep affection for animals, sharing her home with many cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. One of her greatest joys was dancing; she had a special fondness for square dancing, which brought her immense happiness.

After John’s passing, Annabelle moved to Vancouver, Wash., to be closer to her eldest son, John. There, she resided at the Bonaventure senior living facility, where she made many cherished friendships and participated in a variety of enjoyable activities. Known for her competitive spirit, Annabelle excelled at bean bag baseball, leading her team to numerous victories. During this time, she formed a close friendship with the late Al Bauer, a former Washington State senator, with whom she enjoyed attending social functions.

In her later years, Annabelle moved to Newport, Ore., to live with John and Julie, enjoying serene views of Yaquina Bay from her bedroom. Her days were filled with laughter, gardening, and the companionship of her beloved cat, who purred like an opera singer. Annabelle thrived in Newport, savoring the region’s culinary treasures such as crabs, scallops, oysters, and soft-shell clams. Weekly lunch outings with friends became a highlight of her week. She remained actively engaged in the community, participating in the Newport 60+ Senior Center’s activities and dancing.

Annabelle is survived by her two sons, John and Scott, and her daughter-in-law, Julie. She was also the proud grandmother of two grandsons, Christian and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Annabelle, and Cassidy.

Annabelle Cameron Files leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and vibrant memories that will be cherished by all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed but lovingly remembered for her warmth, spirit, and the joy she brought to those around her.

Copy the Story Link