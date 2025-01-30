On Jan. 19, the NFL gave football fans a real treat with two outstanding matchups played in wintry conditions before rabid fans and millions of TV watchers. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22, and then the Buffalo Bills outlasted the favored Baltimore Ravens, 27-25. The Ravens-Bills game featured two outstanding quarterbacks: Josh Allen of the Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens. At the end of the game, Jackson embraced Allen and gave him a big smile. That’s class. That’s respect. That’s what it means to be a good sport.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a riotous mob carrying Trump banners and American flags stormed the United States Capitol in an effort to prevent the official certification of the 2020 presidential election. The horrific invasion caused five deaths. One hundred and seventy-four police officers were injured. And the damages exceeded $2.7 million.

After initial condemnation by top Republicans, such as Sen. Lindsay Graham and House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the vast majority of GOP members of Congress forgave their leader and began marching behind him in lockstep, like sheep. They were afraid of what Trump and his MAGA zealots would do to them if they condemned Trump for the unprecedented attack. Their fears were well founded.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, was drummed out of the party for putting her allegiance to the Constitution over her loyalty to Trump.

On Jan. 20, 2025, the day of his inauguration, Trump granted a sweeping pardon to over 1,500 rioters, many of whom had confessed to crimes such as assaulting police officers. MAGA world was thrilled when the news broke out. Members of that same cult, who had been watching the ceremonies shown in a nearby arena, had booed when Vice President Mike Pence was shown walking into the Rotunda. Remember when Trump’s mob yelled “Hang Mike Pence” during the storming of the Capitol?

Let’s pause, for a minute, and consider the big picture. We Americans love our football, almost as much as, perhaps more than, mom and apple pie.

What if the owners of a football team that lost a key game stormed the offices of the owners of the team that won? What if the players that lost stormed the winning locker room with nooses set for hanging and American flags posed for attacking? As important, what if owners with millions, even billions, to throw around bribed the game officials to ensure that they never lost a game.

“Wait,” diehard Republican readers, might protest, “Trump would never try to bribe the officials.” Oh really? Trump didn’t cajole the Supreme Court into giving immunity to presidents for crimes committed while in office? Trump didn’t get his billionaire buddies to spend countless millions to get him reelected so that he would avoid prosecution?

America stood at a crossroads during the 2024 presidential election. America elected Trump by the popular vote (barely) as well as the Electoral College vote. America chose a conman with a history of flouting the law and trashing society’s norms. America chose a man who led an insurrection on the nation’s capitol and called the protestors “good patriots.” Wealthy Americans wanted a person who would preserve their generous tax cuts. MAGA Americans wanted their hero back at the helm, period. And millions of ordinary voters just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat, the consequences be damned.

It’s not too soon to ask some questions of every American who voted for Trump last November. To wit: Are you glad that Trump pardoned people who stormed the Capitol? Would you be an avid sports fan if you knew that every contest was fixed? (Actually, if you’re a professional wrestling fan, as is Trump, you probably would.) Are you pleased with Trump’s nominations to fill key cabinet positions? Do you agree with Trump’s claim that God saved him from being killed at a rally because He wanted Trump to make American great? Are you concerned, along with me and millions of Americans, that Trump will fulfill his desire to become a total dictator, along the lines of Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Erdogan of Turkey? Which President demonstrated greater respect for the Constitution and for the America people after he lost a presidential election: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? (You shouldn’t need much time; there’s only one right answer.) Are you glad that multi-billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are leading the Trump army? Were you impressed when Trump blamed California’s leaders for the wildfires? Should he withhold aid to California because Gov. Gavin Newsome didn’t back him? Should Trump forget his promise to lower prices and focus on buying Greenland or taking over the Panama Canal? Did you smile when Trump had a portrait of Gen. Mark Milley, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, taken down a mere 10 days after it was put up in the Pentagon along with the portraits of former chairs? Again, Milley made the fatal mistake of standing up to Trump.

Finally, what do you think of the remarks made by Liz Cheney on X after the inauguration? “Trump’s remarks in the Capitol Visitor Center today were a reminder that neither lies nor the liar who tells them get better with age. The Select Committee evidence is available on multiple websites and, as a criminal defendant, Donald Trump has had access to all the transcripts for years. Remember Trump’s character. He sat in the dining room watching on television as his supporters attacked our Capitol and brutally assaulted law enforcement. For hours, he refused to instruct the mob to leave.”

Where, dear readers, do you stand? What is your truth?

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

