From Portsmouth through Kittery, York, Wells to Ogunquit and beyond, Route 1 offers great restaurants. We recently pulled into one in Wells that offers great seafood and options for those who desire something else.

When I looked at the seafood side of the menu, lobster, scallops, clams, as well as other entrees, were listed at “market price.” The same was true for the landlubber section; ribeye, filet mignon and cowboy steak were “market price,” as were two veal items.

Egg prices are now on the rise. Consumers have raged about bacon. Is it possible, with bird flu cases on the rise, that the basic diner breakfast of two eggs any style, bacon, hash browns and toast will soon be “market price” as well?

And what if the bird flu shuts down major poultry processing plants? Can one imagine the financial impact that we will have on our eating habits? Given that the CDC, NIH and other health organizations have had their inspectors general fired, funding cut or eliminated, we’re in for a tough time. I suspect the government’s response will be their version of the truth — and we’ll pay the price.

Don Fredd

Townsend, Mass.

