OXFORD – Peter M. Clark, 78, passed away on Jan. 31, 2025, at his daughter’s home in Oxford.

Masonic Funeral Honors will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 4 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton, followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

