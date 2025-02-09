I am writing in response to Joe Lawlor’s Jan. 30 article in the Press Herald titled “Health advocates unveil effort to protect discount drug program.”
As reported, those criticizing the bill argue that it would “open the door to more abuse” by hospitals that are exploiting the 340B program, “buying medicines at steep discounts and charging massive markups.”
To call that exploitation misrepresents the program. Buying drugs at discounted prices and making a profit on the higher reimbursement they receive is the very point of the program. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (the federal agency that administers the program), funds are generated from discounted drug prices as well as the “spread” between what the entity pays for the drug and the reimbursement they receive from a patient’s insurance. The funds help stretch scarce resources to reach more patients and provide more care.
I encourage those who have concerns to work at the federal level to change the program to address their concerns rather than demonize Maine’s providers who, every day, help their patients — our friends, neighbors, and family — access care.
Kristina Lunner
North Yarmouth
