Where will Portland’s marine businesses move when Commercial Street is underwater due to sea level rise? One option is just across the harbor in South Portland.

The 30-acre parcel, adjacent to Bug Light Park, known as Yard South, is currently industrial-zoned. The city’s Comprehensive Plan Committee is considering fine-tuning the zoning to permit marine uses, and clean energy servicing and development. This would succeed in expanding South Portland’s commercial tax base and ease the burden on residential taxpayers.

Meanwhile, developers of Yard South, have headed back to the drawing board. Fortunately, PK Realty Management and L&R Holdings withdrew their plan to put a 100-room hotel on its waterfront and have taxpayers shoulder infrastructure costs for 1,000 condos. Taxpayers should not be paying for infrastructure for luxury condos and hotels in a flood zone.

Residents agree that more housing, particularly workforce housing, is needed in South Portland. However, building high-rise luxury condos adjacent to aging petroleum tanks that are emitting toxins on one side and warehouse storage for compressed and liquid atmospheric gases on the other side is not a suitable location.

Sea level rise and storm surges will flood this area and Ferry Village. It is time for a new vision and one that preserves waterfront access to Portland Harbor and Casco Bay for generations to come.

The South Portland Comprehensive Plan Committee is working on its plan for 2040. They need input from marine industries. It also needs residents to speak up in favor of preserving the waterfront and expanding South Portland’s commercial tax base.

Pamela Thomas

South Portland

